8-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest: he was playing in the park

Eight-year-old boy dies tragically for a cardiac arrest. The heartbreaking news comes from Birmingham, in Great Britain. The child was playing in an indoor playground when he was struck by the illness that killed his life. The doctors who came tried to revive him and then transported him by helicopter to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, where he died.

No suspicion of death, according to West Midlands police who worked on the case. The child died of natural causes. The hospital also issued a statement explaining what happened. “Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, two Critical Care Cars from the Air Ambulance Service and Cosford’s Midlands Air Ambulance intervened on the spot. Upon arrival, we found the child in critical condition. He received advanced life support from ambulance personnel on site and was transported to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further evaluation, ”the hospital report.

Some of the family members expressed gratitude on social media to the people who came and tried to save him. “I cannot thank you enough for taking care of my family,” the words reported by the Daily Mail.