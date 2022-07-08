8-year-old boy paralyzed after being shot in Highland Park

A 2-year-old boy lost his parents in the Highland Park shooting 1:32

(CNN Spanish) — An 8-year-old boy who attended the 4th of July parade in Highland Park with his parents and twin brother was shot and is now paralyzed from the waist down, family spokesman Anthony Loizzi told CNN on Thursday.

Cooper Roberts was shot in the chest and suffered several major injuries, including a spinal cord injury, Loizzi said at a virtual news conference Thursday.

He remains in the hospital sedated and on a ventilator, in critical but stable condition, Loizzi said.

“It’s going to be a new normal for him going forward,” Loizzi said. “It seems (like) that he will have significant problems moving forward, especially walking.”

Cooper and his twin, Luke, loved the parade, Loizzi said. That beloved event ended in tragedy when a gunman began firing a semi-automatic rifle into the crowd from a rooftop. Seven people were killed and dozens more, including the Roberts, were injured.

Luke suffered shrapnel injuries, was treated and released and is now recovering at home, according to Loizzi. Her mother, Keely Roberts, “was shot in the leg and foot area” and underwent multiple surgeries, the spokesman added.

She has since been released because she insisted she wanted to be by Cooper’s side in the hospital, Loizzi said.

Cooper and Luke also have four older sisters, according to the spokesperson. A verified GoFundMe campaign has been created in support of the family.

Baseball fan and fighter

Cooper has always been very active, loves baseball — and sports in general — and is a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, Loizzi said.

The twin brothers are “best friends, partners in crime,” Cooper’s older sister said in a statement.

“Cooper has never met a stranger for a day in his life; every person he meets is his instant best friend (second only to Luke),” he said in a statement. “He’s also incredibly athletic – he loves football, biking, baseball (Go Brew Crew – he went to his first Brewers game about a week ago and couldn’t have loved it more) and soccer (Go Pack Go ). He is very studious and loves to read, a literal bookworm. Maybe that’s why he’s the funniest, most engaging storyteller he’s ever met.”

“There is nothing this child cannot do and there are no words for the amount of goodness within him,” he added.

Cooper has undergone several surgeries since the shooting. But like his mother, Cooper is a fighter, Loizzi said.

“If you know Keely, she’s just a fighter and Cooper seems to have that part of her in him because he’s fighting as hard as he can,” Loizzi said.

Keely Roberts is the superintendent of Zion Elementary School District 6, a school district in northeastern Illinois. In a statement, district officials said they were hopeful Cooper “is okay, but we know her medical bills will be significant as well as the therapy she will undergo.”

“Please pray that Cooper makes the best possible recovery. Any help he can provide, thoughts, prayers, or donations, is greatly appreciated,” the district’s statement said.

Loizzi, who said she knows Roberts through work, described her as always engaged with her students, working “24 hours a day” and emailing her even in the wee hours of the morning, “concerned about the students in her schools and how you can support and serve them.”

“She has been a school administrator for many, many years serving many districts and has continually amazed me … (at) how she gives her all, works hard day and night to serve students and families in public schools” Loizzi said. “And now she and her family need our support.”

CNN’s Ashley Killough contributed to this report.