80% discount on tons of video games!

Ubisoft Store also joins the fray Black Friday, during which you can find the best Ubisoft titles on offer with discounts up to 80%! And that’s not all, because by entering the code “BF20” at checkout you will receive an additional 20% discount and a gadget as a gift!

The discounted titles are many, and in guiding you inside the Black Friday from Ubisoft we want to advise you the best promotions which you can take advantage of.

The first title is Riders Republic, one of the most recent video games published by Ubisoft. In the title you will participate in an avalanche of multiplayer activities. By bike, ski, snowboard or wingsuit, all in a huge open world full of things to do.

Riders Republic is a sports video game that, for the quality and quantity of its contents, certainly stands out in the current landscape, it’s the Forza Horizon of extreme sports you can buy for only € 49.99 against € 59.99 of the list price, with a 25% discount!

Far Cry 6 it is the adventure of the guerrilla of our days to be experienced firsthand, in which you will have to free a nation from a dictator and his son. With the participation of Giancarlo Esposito, Ubisoft’s open world is a guarantee for fun and plenty of things to do.

You can buy Far Cry 6 for just € 49.79 against the € 59.99 list price, and throw yourself into Yara’s raids thanks to a great 17% discount on the standard edition of the title.

These are just some of the offers within Ubisoft Store related to Black Friday. To consult all the video games on sale, we recommend that you visit the dedicated page.

Below, however, you will find one selection of the best offers on discounted Ubisoft video games.

Ubisoft Store Black Friday: the best deals on video games