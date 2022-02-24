80 Family Medicine and Paediatrics posts (Huelva-Costa and Condado-Campiña Health Districts)

Public call for the temporary provision of Family Medicine and Pediatric AP positions, in the Huelva-Costa and Condado-Campiña Health Districts.

Family Medicine and Pediatrics Posts Public call for the temporary provision of AP Family Medicine positions and AP Pediatrics positions. Summoned places: 36 AP Family Medicine positions and 10 AP Pediatrics positions.

36 AP Family Medicine positions and 10 AP Pediatrics positions. Destination: Huelva-Costa Sanitary District.

Huelva-Costa Sanitary District. Degrees: Applicants must hold a Bachelor of Medicine degree and a medical specialist degree in family and community medicine for the positions of Family Physician in primary care and a Bachelor of Medicine degree and a medical specialist degree in pediatrics, for pediatric primary care posts. Applicants with a bachelor’s degree in medicine and a medical degree specializing in family and community medicine may opt for the award of primary care pediatrics positions with an eventual long-term appointment given the exceptional nature of the same, being the cause of its extinction the incorporation of a specialist doctor of the specialty to the functions of the position.

Applicants must hold a Bachelor of Medicine degree and a medical specialist degree in family and community medicine for the positions of Family Physician in primary care and a Bachelor of Medicine degree and a medical specialist degree in pediatrics, for pediatric primary care posts. Requests: Those who wish to take part in this call must submit their application (model attached as Annex I in the bases or by handwritten document stating the identification of the call and the personal data of the applicant, including contact telephone number and email). electronic) in the Registry of the Huelva-Costa Sanitary District (Cuesta Cristo Tres Caídas, s/n 21003 de Huelva), or in the manner established in article 16 of Law 39/2015, of October 1, of the Common Administrative Procedure of the Public Administrations.

Those who wish to take part in this call must submit their application (model attached as Annex I in the bases or by handwritten document stating the identification of the call and the personal data of the applicant, including contact telephone number and email). electronic) in the Registry of the Huelva-Costa Sanitary District (Cuesta Cristo Tres Caídas, s/n 21003 de Huelva), or in the manner established in article 16 of Law 39/2015, of October 1, of the Common Administrative Procedure of the Public Administrations. Deadline for application: the period for submitting applications will start the day after the announcement is published and will end after 5 business days; from February 24 to March 3, 2022 .

the period for submitting applications will start the day after the announcement is published and will end after 5 business days; . More information: Bases of the call Family Medicine and Pediatrics Posts Public call for the temporary provision of AP Family Medicine positions and AP Pediatrics positions. Summoned places: 29 AP Family Medicine posts and 5 AP Pediatrics posts.

29 AP Family Medicine posts and 5 AP Pediatrics posts. Destination: County-Countryside Sanitary District.

County-Countryside Sanitary District. Degrees: Applicants must hold a Bachelor of Medicine degree and a medical specialist degree in family and community medicine for the positions of Family Physician in primary care and a Bachelor of Medicine degree and a medical specialist degree in pediatrics, for pediatric primary care posts. Applicants with a bachelor’s degree in medicine and a medical degree specializing in family and community medicine may opt for the award of primary care pediatrics positions with an eventual long-term appointment given the exceptional nature of the same, being the cause of its extinction the incorporation of a specialist doctor of the specialty to the functions of the position.

Applicants must hold a Bachelor of Medicine degree and a medical specialist degree in family and community medicine for the positions of Family Physician in primary care and a Bachelor of Medicine degree and a medical specialist degree in pediatrics, for pediatric primary care posts. Requests: Those who wish to take part in this call must submit their application (model attached as Annex I in the bases or by handwritten document stating the identification of the call and the personal data of the applicant, including contact telephone number and email). electronic) in the Registry of the Condado-Campiña Sanitary District (Ronda de Legionario, nº8, 21700 La Palma del Condado – Huelva) or in the manner established in article 16 of Law 39/2015, of October 1, on Administrative Procedure Common of Public Administrations.

Those who wish to take part in this call must submit their application (model attached as Annex I in the bases or by handwritten document stating the identification of the call and the personal data of the applicant, including contact telephone number and email). electronic) in the Registry of the Condado-Campiña Sanitary District (Ronda de Legionario, nº8, 21700 La Palma del Condado – Huelva) or in the manner established in article 16 of Law 39/2015, of October 1, on Administrative Procedure Common of Public Administrations. Deadline for application: the period for submitting applications will start the day after the announcement is published and will end after 5 business days; from February 24 to March 3, 2022 .

the period for submitting applications will start the day after the announcement is published and will end after 5 business days; . More information: Bases of the call