80 years of Ferguson: ‘the hair dryer’ that changed the idea of ​​the coach-manager, became the best of all | First page

A saint turns eighty today – December 31st – a man who has profoundly changed the idea of ​​the coach-manager, an icon of modern football. Alex Ferguson is not only one of the most successful coaches in history – 49 trophies on the showcase, 38 of which won in his 27 years at the helm of Manchester United – but he has also become a role model in managing a team. The trace he left is very deep. He was never a revolutionary, but he was the best manager of power (and men) around. No particular tactical innovations are remembered about him, but when he entered a room (and on the pitch) he attracted everyone’s attention. Charm, charisma. He’s got plenty of it, Fergie.

Born in Glasgow, son of a shipyard tiler, Protestant (but since 1966 he has been a steady couple with his Catholic wife Cathy), always close to the Labor party, perfectly designed as the typical Scottish cliché – rude, rough in relationships , deliberately unpleasant and of character, like all those who have a character, decisive and decision-making, attached to money, courageous and fearless in life choices – Ferguson retired in 2013 and yet – more than eight years have passed – he always comes back in the speeches of those – inside and outside England – who consider him The Best. We all remember him for his long spell at Manchester United – from 1986 to 2013 – but when he went to sit on the bench at Old Trafford, Ferguson was already over forty and had won a lot with Aberdeen. Happy seasons, 3 league titles and 4 Scottish Cups between 1979 and 1986, plus the Cup Winners’ Cup, won in May 1983 in the final against Real Madrid of Camacho and Stielike, Juanito and Santillana (and in the semifinal he had eliminated Bayern Monk).

In Manchester he wrote – trivially – the legend of the club. Bringing back the title after 26 years of trying, winning the European Cup-Champions League after 29 years from the last time. Ferguson created an identity, a sense of belonging, an idea of ​​football. Before him, Man Utd was a club with a glorious past and a vague present. With him he became a world power, scoring modern football. The birth of the Premier League – 1992 – coincided with Manchester United’s first championship. No.n the decade 1993-2003 he won the title 8 times out of 11, leaving the crumbs to Arsenal and Blackburn. If today Manchester United boasts the record for the most titled club in England (20 leagues), much of the credit goes to Fergie, which put 13 on the bulletin board, more than half.

His players respected him, sometimes loved him, always feared him. He was tough, Ferguson. Of those who – when they want – bring out the best, but also the worst in their players. They called him “Hairdryer”, that is “The hairdryer”, for his outbursts and screams in the changing rooms. Famous is the time when he threw a shoe towards David Beckham’s perfectly powdered face, or when he attacked – first dialectically in the press and then face to face in the game – against his colleagues: Mourinho and Wenger the favorites. Many remember that in his first seven (7!) Years on the bench at Old Trafford, Fergie never won the English title.. He was building an epic of victories, they let him work in peace. The first trophy (Fa Cup) came in 1990, after four years. And there are still many if you think about the ease with which projects are born and aborted today. Eric Cantona, Bryan Robson, Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole, the so-called “Calypso Boys”, David Beckham, one of his pupils, Paul Scholes, the one in whom he recognized himself, Gary Neville, the immense Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, Wayne Rooney, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who gave him the extraordinary feat of the Champions won in two minutes – the last – against Bayern Munich in 1999, his favorite son Cristiano Ronaldo: all the great champions who passed to Old Trafford owe something to Sir Alex Ferguson.