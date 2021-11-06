80 years of Garfunkel folk legend with Simon The friend-foe duo

ROME. Happy birthday to Arthur Ira “Art” Garfunkel, legend of folk music, born in New York on November 5, 1941. The American singer-songwriter and actor, one of the protagonists of the famous duo Simon & Garfunkel with Paul Simon, blows out 80 candles. Originally from Forest Hills, Queens, Arthur was born to a Romanian family of Jewish origin; the meeting of life, the one with Paul Simon, takes place at school: between 1956 and 1962 the two boys perform under the name of Tom & Jerry and become great friends. A true but conflictual friendship, which will lead them in life to collide, get lost and find each other many times, to touch success together, to try several times solo paths that are not always satisfactory. In October 1964 the duo Simon & Garfunkel released the album “Wednesday Morning, 3 AM” with Columbia Records but the critics were not positive, and the duo separated. The following year, however, an intuition changes the lives of the two artists: their producer Tom Wilson decides to extract the song “The Sound of Silence” from the disc, re-edit it with a base of electric instruments, and publish it as a single.

It happened immediately: the song ends up in first place on the Billboard charts and so the two artists jump among the most famous in the sixties. Over the next five years they will record five studio albums but, due to career differences and obvious character differences, they separate once again in 1970, after the release of their most famous and acclaimed album: “Bridge over Troubled Water”. In the seventies Garfunkel released some solo albums and, while not reaching the heights reached with Simon, he obtained a good success with songs like “I Only Have Eyes For You” and “Bright Eyes”: both songs end up at number 1 on the chart English for singles, and with “All I Know” reaches the number 9 position in the USA. A version of “Bright Eyes” becomes part of the soundtrack of the animated film “Hill of Rabbits” and “Carnal Knowledge”, from 1971, starring Jack Nicholson, Candice Bergen, and Ann-Margret. Garfunkel reunites with Paul Simon for the famous concert in Central Park. The tour that follows is fine from a musical point of view, but brings new misunderstandings and quarrels between the two, including that which leads Paul Simon to even exclude the voice of Art from the new album which, previously announced as the new album of the duo, is then released as a solo album by Paul Simon under the title of “Hearts and Bones”. After this episode Garfunkel left the music scene for years, until 1988 when, surprisingly, he recorded the album “Lefty”, but without the expected success: the critics showed that they did not appreciate any of these solo albums and Garfunkel did not publish anything. more until “Up’til Now” in 1993. This is followed by the release of the 1996 live “Across America ‘, recorded live. The concert features numerous guest artists, including James Taylor, Garfunkel’s wife Kim, and her son James Arthur. In 2003, Garfunkel made his debut as a songwriter with the acclaimed album “Everything Waits to Be Noticed”, sAlways in 2003, Art Garfunkel and Paul Simon reunite again putting aside the differences once and for all. In 2006, Garfunkel signed for Rhino Records with which, on January 30, 2007, he released the album titled “Some Enchanted Evening” in America.