800 Primogem free for all, here’s how to get them – Nerd4.life

To celebrate the victory of Genshin Impact in two categories of PlayStation Partner Awards 2021, miHoYo decided to surprise all players by giving ben 800 Primogem to all its players.

Genshin Impact was awarded the “PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 Grand Award” and the “PlayStation Game Music Award (1st Runner-Up)”. Two prizes that the developers have seen fit to celebrate together with all the players with a gift that will surely please many, precisely 800 Primogem that will be distributed from tomorrow, December 4th, to Tuesday December 7th, in clusters of 200 buds per day.

To get this bonus just log in to in-game inbox from the Paimon menu and redeem the rewards from the emails that miHoYo will send to players in the next few days. As mentioned above, the Primogems will be shipped from December 4th to December 7th, but you will have until the end of the life cycle of Genshin Impact version 2.3 (January 5, 2022) to redeem them.

The 800 Primogem bonus will certainly be convenient for anyone looking to get Albedo or Eula in the currently active banners or those who are saving up for the debut of Arataki Itto and Gorou, the new characters introduced with Genshin Impact udpate 2.3 . How will you invest the 800 Primogems kindly offered by miHoYo? Let us know in the comments.

In the meantime, new leaks have emerged on the net related to the 2.4 version of Genshin Impact, which apparently will introduce the new Enkanomiya area and will see the reruns of Zhongli and three other 5-star characters of Liyue.