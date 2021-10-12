News

800 tickets sold in 4 minutes

Posted on
Johnny Depp will be in Rome next Sunday 17 October. The famous American actor will be in the capital to present “Puffins”, an animated web-series, taken from the animated film “Arctic – A glacial adventure” at the “Alice in the City” event. The news of Depp’s arrival drove fans crazy: the organizers’ offices were stormed and tickets were sold out in 4 minutes.

johnny depp rome

The actor’s speech is scheduled for next Sunday 17 October, at 7 pm at the Auditorium della Conciliazione in Rome. Alice provided 800 tickets to attend Johnny Depp’s masterclass. Tickets disappeared in the blink of an eye: the first purchase took place at 9 and the last one at 9.04. In 4 minutes it was a record sold out. Many disappointed fans have contacted the organizers. Many said they had organized the trip for some time in the hope of meeting him. Alice is trying to expand the audience and arrange other tickets in the coming days.

Farewell to Elio Pandolfi, the actor who died at 95: his brilliant career in cinema, theater and TV

Potenza, Dora Lagreca died after a flight from the fourth floor: listened to her boyfriend

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp in Rome at Alice nella Città: the program

The actor will arrive in Rome to present “Puffins”, the animated web-series produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and spin-off of the animated film “Arctic – A glacial adventure”. The series consists of 250 episodes lasting five minutes each. Johnny Depp gives his voice and his somatic traits to the protagonist puffin: Johnny Puff.

For the occasion, Johnny Depp will also be in Rome for a tribute linked to the characters who have consecrated him as one of the most loved actors by the world audience. From “Edward Scissorhands” to “The Chocolate Factory”, passing through the film series “Pirates of the Caribbean” and again “Alice in Wonderland”, “Alice through the looking glass” and “Neverland – A dream for life” .>> All news

