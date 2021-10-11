News

800 tickets sold in 4 minutes

For the event of Johnny Depp organized by Alice nella città, scheduled for October 17, sold in 4 minutes – from 9 to 9.04 this morning – the 800 tickets available for the meeting with the public at the Auditorium in via della Conciliazione. Alice in the city that has come now is trying, given the new government regulations in force from today, to expand the capacity and make more tickets available in the coming days.

Johnny Depp, won the last court round against ex-wife Amber Heard. And Il divo lashes out against Hollywood

Johnny Depp will be a guest in the 19th edition of Alice nella Città, the autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Festival, dedicated to the beginnings, talent and new generations directed by Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli, scheduled from 14 to 24 October 2021 in two exceptional locations: the Auditorium Parco della Musica and, from this year for the duration of the event, also the Auditorium della Conciliazione, which already in 2019 had hosted the European premiere of Maleficent – Lady of Evil in the presence by Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer. Johnny Depp will arrive in the capital to present «Puffins», the animated web-series produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and spin-off of the animated film «Arctic – A glacial adventure».

The only one of its kind, the series consists of 250 episodes made in mobile-short content format, lasting five minutes each, in which the actor participated by lending his voice and his facial features to the puffin protagonist: Johnny Puff . Loved by the Alice nella Città audience, who have been asking to meet him for years, Johnny Depp will also be in Rome for a tribute linked to the characters he played and who managed to enter the imagination of several generations, making him one of the most loved actors of always from “Edward Scissorhands” to “The Chocolate Factory”, passing through the film series “The Pirates of the Caribbean” and again “Alice in Wonderland”, “Alice through the looking glass” and “Neverland – A dream for life “.


