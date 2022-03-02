8,000 kilometers of autonomy and other impossible dreams

The veiled nuclear threat of Vladimir Putin in the Russia-Ukraine war It has put Western countries and, obviously, the rest of the planet in check. With this danger on the table, it should be remembered that in the fifties and sixties it was thought that atomic energy could also be used in four-wheel vehicles.

In addition, the rising cost of traditional fossil fuels you can look back at this type of energy, now with much more advanced means. And it is that the cars of 60 years ago moved with much smaller reactors than those used in the military world, but even so, too heavy and cumbersome for a car.

Ford Nucleon

It is surely the better known of the attempts that took a nuclear powered engine and was announced in 1958. It was kind of pick up futuristic, which had the cabin in front and a rear part occupied entirely by the reactor made up of uranium bars and that it was intended to convert water into steam, with which the vehicle would move. But it did not even reach a prototype, since some models were made in different sizes.

In addition to its bodywork, plus curious of this vehicle was his theoretical autonomy: 8,000 kilometers. But of course, the problem came from the size of its reactor and, above all, from its insulation, not only because of the heat it generated, but also because of the radiations that it emitted

Ford Nucleon.

ford gyron

It owes its name to the fact that it only had two wheels in line and to the hydraulic gyroscopic system with which it was possible to stabilize the Ford Gyron. The wheels, once running, were hidden in the bodywork. It has a clear aeronautical inspiration, since its creator, Alex Tremulis, began his career as a designer for the united states air force.

On board there was no steering wheel, but a disk dial and buttons with which to accelerate, brake or enter reverse gear.

ford gyron

Simca Fulgur

Unveiled in 1959It looked like something out of a science fiction movie… of the time. The prototype appeared at the Geneva Motor Show that year and was designed by the same designer who created the Renault Fuego or the Citroën SM, robert opron.

Its bubble cabin was surrounded by transparent plastic and a rear with a huge double spoiler, in the purest style of a Beechcraft Bonanza plane. Despite this double rudder, the car lacked it, so it had to go on rails placed on the asphalt. A very utopian idea.

Simca Fulgur

Studebaker-Packard Astral

Born the same year as the Nucleon, it was also unveiled in 1958 and was designed by Edward E. Hermann. best of Astral the thing is only had a central wheelstabilized by gyroscopes. It could also move on the water and had a shield that protected from the energy of the radiation, above all, those who roamed its exterior.

Studebaker-Packard Astral

Ford Seattle XXI

On 1962, Ford is back at it again with this 3/8 scale model designed by Alex Tremullis, yes, the same guy who designed the Ford Gyron.

It also had a cabin type bubble and, of course, with an interchangeable cell nuclear reactor. He called his attention double front axle and four wheelsas well as an interactive interface with a browser in the style of the most current cars.

Ford Seattle XXI

Arbel-Symetric

Also in those years France put your grain of sand in the ‘nuclear’ race as car fuel. The Geneva Motor Show saw the birth of the Arbel-Symétric, a car with a much more normal bodywork, created by the brothers Casimir André and Maurice Loubiere.

Inspired by the Ford Nucleon, they planned to use a 40 kW nuclear reactor, fueled by nuclear waste arranged in cartridges that could be exchanged. The French Government never gave its consent or funding for this project.

Arbel-Symetric

Cadillac WTFC ​​(World Torium Fuel Concept)

But nuclear cars do not live on uranium alone. In 2009, Cadillac presented this prototype based on the thorium as atomic fuel. And it is that this metal is more abundant than uranium and has a energy capacity 200 times greater than uranium.

It was designed by the artist Loren Kolesus to commemorate the centennial of Cadillac’s acquisition by General Motors.