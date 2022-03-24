81,811 new cases and 182 deaths – Corriere.it

Of Paola Caruso

Data for Thursday 24 March. The positivity rate was nearly stable at 15% for the fourth day in a row with 545,302 swabs. We should be at the plateau of the curve. Admissions: +90. Intensive care: -19

I’m 81,811

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 76,260, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 14.153.098

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 182

(yesterday 153), for a total of 158,436 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 12.748.859 And 63,553 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (51,922 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,245,803equal to +18.913compared to yesterday (+26,283 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 545.302, or 31,558 more than yesterday when it was 513,744. The almost stable rate of positivity at 15% (the approximation of 15.00%); yesterday it was 14.8%, Tuesday 15% and Monday 14.9%.

The behavior of the curve similar to last Thursday: more positive in 24 hours than Wednesday but with a small delta. The comparison with last Thursday (March 17), when they were recorded +79,895 cases with a rate of 15.1% it shows that we should be at the plateau or in any case close to the deadlock of the maximum point: because it is true that today there are more new infections than that day, but with a similar percentage (15% vs 15.1%) . In addition, the stability of the case-on-test report for the fourth day in a row has to be considered, which could be an indication of a firm situation. It means that the rate of growth tends to zero and this represents the first step towards the beginning of the descent. But it will be better understood later. These are probabilistic hypotheses, not certainties.

Recall that even a year ago, in March 2021, there was an increase in positives after the second wave (0 October 2020-January 2021) which ran out within a month: already in early April 2021 the curve was walking down.

Lombardy (+9.300 cases) and Lazio (+9.235) have more than 9,000 newly infected. Following exceeding 8 thousand are: Campania, Puglia and Veneto.

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I’m +90 (yesterday -30), for a total of 9,029 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are -19 (yesterday +11) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 447with 41 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 55).

The victims There are 182 victims in the bulletin against 153 yesterday. Basilicata and the province of Trento have zero bereavement, while the highest number of deaths in Lombardy (34).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy

: +9.300 cases (yesterday +9.206)

Veneto: +8.337 cases (yesterday +6.287)

Campania: +8.828 cases (yesterday +8.093)

Emilia Romagna: +4.367 cases (yesterday +4.295)

Lazio: +9.235 cases (yesterday +8.340)

Piedmont: +3.086 cases (yesterday +2.820)

Tuscany: +5.446 cases (yesterday +5.280)

Sicily: +6.748 cases (yesterday +6.481)

Puglia: +8.420 cases (yesterday +7.270)

Liguria: +1.564 cases (yesterday +1.539)

Marche: +2.821 cases (yesterday +2.616)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.240 cases (yesterday +1.278)

Abruzzo: +2.352 cases (yesterday +2.248)

Calabria: +3.452 cases (yesterday +3.322)

Umbria: +1,807 cases (yesterday +2,150)

Sardinia: +2,107 cases (yesterday +2,225)

PA Bolzano: +742 cases (yesterday +686)

PA Trento: +465 cases (yesterday +451)

Basilicata: +1.018 cases (yesterday +1.079)

Molise: +414 cases (yesterday +524)

Valle d’Aosta: +62 cases (yesterday +70)

Deaths region by region The figure provided below, and broken down by region, is that of the total deaths since the start of the pandemic. The variation indicates the number of new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Lombardy 39.141: +34 deaths (yesterday +15)

Veneto 14,087: +13 deaths (yesterday +12)

Campania 9.967: +2 deaths (yesterday +9)

Emilia Romagna 16,195: +16 deaths (yesterday +8)

Lazio 10,701: +20 deaths (yesterday +10)

Piedmont 13,172: +3 deaths (yesterday +3)

Tuscany 9.405: +19 deaths (yesterday +21)

Sicily 9.936: +18 deaths (yesterday +20)

Puglia 7,896: +14 deaths (yesterday +7)

Liguria 5,184: +2 deaths (yesterday +2)

Marche 3,677: +4 deaths (yesterday +1)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 4,893: +9 deaths (yesterday +13)

Abruzzo 3,058: +4 deaths (yesterday +5)

Calabria 2,257: +11 deaths (yesterday +12)

Umbria 1,782: +2 deaths (yesterday +2)

Sardinia 2,182: +8 deaths (yesterday +7)

PA Bolzano 1.439: +1 death (yesterday +2)

PA Trento 1,538: no new deaths (yesterday +2)

Basilicata 816: no new deaths (yesterday +2)

Molise 586: +1 death (no new deaths yesterday)

Valle d’Aosta 524: +1 death (no new deaths yesterday)

The Abruzzo Region announces that 46 cases have been subtracted from the total of confirmed cases because they are duplicated and 1 case because it is not affected by Covid-19.

The Emilia-Romagna Region announces that from the total of confirmed cases 4 cases, communicated in the previous days, have been eliminated, as they are judged not affected by Covid-19.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region announces that the total number of confirmed cases has been reduced by 4, following 1 negative result in a confirmatory molecular test and 3 case reviews.

The Region of Sicily announces that on the total number of confirmed cases communicated today, n. 892 relate to days prior to 23/03/22 (of which no. 677 of 22/03/22, no. 57 of 21/03/22, no. 6 of 20/03/22, no. 8 of 19 / 03/22, n. 10 of 03/18/22) and that of the deceased communicated today N. 6 are related to 03/23/2022 – N. 9 to 03/22/2022 – N. 1 to 04 / 03/2022 – N. 1 to 18/02/2022 – N. 1 to 06/02/2022.

The Umbria Region announces that 7 of the non-ICU admissions belong to the discipline codes of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics and 21 to other discipline codes. The Valle d’Aosta Region announces that today a death referring to yesterday was added.