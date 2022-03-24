83 percent of the newly infected are not vaccinated

“83 percent of the new positives are people who have not been vaccinated or who have completed the vaccination course for more than seven months and have not yet taken the third dose.” Letizia Moratti said it.

The infections from Covid-19 in Lombardy and throughout Italy are growing again. Furthermore, according to experts, the numbers will only get worse with the end of the state of emergency and the consequent relaxation of all security measures. However, Letizia Moratti, the councilor for welfare and vice president of the Region, defines the profile of the citizens who are infected in Lombardy.

Moratti: 83 percent of new positives have no vaccine or third dose

In a post on Twitter, Moratti said that “83 percent of the new positives are people who have not been vaccinated or who have completed the vaccination cycle for more than seven months and have not yet taken the third dose”. For this reason, the commissioner again invited all those who had not already been vaccinated and received the third dose, as “the vaccine protects us and has drastically reduced the number of people hospitalized in intensive care in Lombardy. the indications of the health authorities and the scientific community “.

Data on infections and hospitalizations, the latest bulletin from Lombardy

In the last 24 hours in Lombardy, 9,300 new cases of Coronavirus have been recorded out of 78,153 swabs carried out. The deaths amounted to 34 deaths, for a total that since the beginning of the pandemic in Lombardy has reached 39,141 victims. As for hospitalizations, 965 patients are registered in the medical departments of Lombard hospitals compared to 940 yesterday (25 more), while 41 patients are hospitalized in the intensive care wards (yesterday they were 47), with five new daily admissions. .