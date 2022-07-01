83-year-old Cuban crosses the US border with Mexico after passing through 6 countries

The news has begun to turn around social networks, and, without a doubt, demonstrates the scope of the migratory boom that Cuba is experiencing today.

Indeed, an 83-year-old Cuban has arrived in United States territory by crossing the southern border of that country with Mexico.

This is Esber Rodríguez, a native of the province of Holguín. Who had to travel thousands of kilometers before reaching the United States. He passed through exactly six Latin American countries before setting foot on US soil.

The emigrant left the island on May 29, accompanied by a son. The route was quite difficult and included the Dominican Republic and Jamaica, before finally reaching Nicaraguan territory. Then, the same route that so many other thousands of Cubans have traveled since Daniel Ortega granted free visas in November: Honduras, Guatemala and finally Mexico.

In this last country, he had to walk several hours through the desert, before being able to reach a border point with the United States, exactly through Baja California.

According to various sources, the grandfather arrived at the Tampa air terminal on Monday to meet up with his three daughters and grandchildren. They received him with flags and balloons, to honor him for his daring.

As they indicated, other members of the same family have arrived in recent weeks, but there are still some in transit.

Emigration is not just a matter of young people, and this is not the first similar story that has been told. Previously, the border crossing of several elderly Cubans has been reported, who despite their decades of life decide to leave the country as well.

Two months ago, the journey experienced by an 82-year-old Cuban woman who risked crossing the Rio Grande, and then entering the United States border with Mexico, was known. He entered through the state of Texas, and according to his statements, at times he thought he was going to die. However, he says it was worth the risk.