8324 update available, let’s see what changes – Nerd4.life

Launched theupdate 8324 from Age of Empires 4, also called the winter update (arrived a bit early, as admitted by the developers themselves), which introduces several new features in the title, in particular at the level of balancing and fix.

In total, the changes to the game introduced by patch 8324 are more than a hundred, many of which are based on user feedback, and are aimed in particular at increasing the challenge rate for all civilizations. Note that by installing the winter update you will no longer be able to use replays and saves of old builds, so be careful. The progress of the campaign, however, will not be affected.

Between changes introduced, stand out the possibility of seeing the players’ scores in the game and that of reviewing the map after the game, to study the strategies adopted during the same. Also improved the mini map, now much more readable, thanks to the smaller icons and the greater visibility of some elements.

For all the news, however, we refer you to the impressive official release note.

Age of Empires IV is available for PC. It is one of the titles of this Christmas, awaited for years by passionate gamers of the series. If you want more information, read our review.