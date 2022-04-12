83,643 new cases and 169 deaths – Corriere.it

from Paola Caruso

Data for Tuesday 12 April. The positivity rate was 14.9% with 563,018 swabs. The trend of the braked downward curve. Admissions: -49. Intensive care: -3. In Lombardy 11,669 infections in 24 hours (as last Tuesday)

I’m 83,643

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 28,368, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 15,404,809 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 169 (yesterday 115), for a total of 161,032 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 14,015,032 And 87.904 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 42,384). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,228,745equal to -4.017 compared to yesterday (-13,794 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 563.018, or 370,236 more than yesterday when it was 192,782. The almost stable rate of positivity at 14.9% (the approximation of 14.856%); yesterday it was 14.7% and Monday 15.1%.

The curve touches the weekly peak of its swing today, after the minimum on Monday. From the comparison with last Tuesday (April 5) – the same day of the week – when they are registered +88,173 cases with a rate of 15% we see that the downward trend has slowed down: today there are fewer new infections than that day, with a slightly lower percentage (14.9% against 15%). On the other hand, the bell drawn by the curve in this wave is more flattened than in the previous wave, so it is likely to take longer to get to zero. The graph below clearly shows this trend.

Lombardy communicates a five-digit number of new infected, equal to 11,669 new cases: this is a similar figure to that of last Tuesday 5 April when the new positives in the region were 11,666.

Campania (+9.248 cases) and Lazio (+9.056 cases) follow.

The health system Inpatients in every area are decreasing. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -49 (yesterday +280), for a total of 10,207 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -3 (yesterday +1) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 463 seriously ill, with 53 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 30).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +11,669 cases (yesterday +2,560)

Veneto: +8.723 cases (yesterday +1.847)

Campania: +9.248 cases (yesterday +2.862)

Lazio: +9.056 cases (yesterday +3.780)

Emilia Romagna: +3.330 cases (yesterday +2.909)

Piedmont: +4.064 cases (yesterday +2.832)

Tuscany: +5.478 cases (yesterday +1.606)

Sicily: +5.692 cases (yesterday +1.818)

Puglia: +7.780 cases (yesterday +1.859)

Marche: +2,656 cases (yesterday +714)

Liguria: +2.249 cases (yesterday +569)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.474 cases (yesterday +210)

Abruzzo: +2.713 cases (yesterday +744)

Calabria: +2.869 cases (yesterday +1.431)

Sardinia: +2.692 cases (yesterday +1.164)

Umbria: +1.256 cases (yesterday +621)

PA Bolzano: +826 cases (yesterday +145)

PA Trento: +520 cases (yesterday +145)

Basilicata: +865 cases (yesterday +350)

Molise: +324 cases (yesterday +181)

Valle d’Aosta: +159 cases (yesterday +21)

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.

Here the news of the day.