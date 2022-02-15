84 arrests in Foggia and in the province in seven operations after Lamorgese

84 people arrested in seven anti-crime operations in the Foggia area within three weeks. It is the balance of the High Impact after the directives given by the owner of the Interior Ministry, last January 17, in the provincial committee for public order and safety, in which the chief of police – general director of public security participated , the general commanders of the Carabinieri and the Guardia di Finanza, the National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor, the heads of the local Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Bari District Anti-Mafia Directorate.

In the latest blitz made known last Saturday about 150 members of the State Police, the Carabinieri and the Finance Police, searched the territory by carrying out searches, inspections, roundups, checkpoints and checks on commercial establishments. Thus, the number of people identified rose to 55,641, the vehicles controlled to 28,123, the vehicles seized 89, the searches carried out 725 and the weapons seized 21.

On the extent and importance of the aforementioned anti-crime operations, Minister Lamorgese, thanking the judiciary and police forces for their strong commitment against the criminal associations operating in the Capitanata, underlined how the repeated extensive actions to control the territory “allow for the implementation of a articulated and effective prevention device and to monitor the territory in a widespread and clearly visible manner “. He highlighted, once again, “the strong pressure that the extraordinary inter-force controls exert on criminal associations, strengthening the presence of the state and providing a concrete response to local communities and entrepreneurs who suffer the attacks”.