84 Russian deputies support the resignation of Vladimir Putin

The public request for the resignation of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has already been supported by 84 municipal deputies (councilmen) from all over Russia, who demand that the Duma, or chamber of deputies, accuse the head of the Kremlin of high treason for initiating the military campaign in Ukraine.

“More and more deputies are joining the demand that Vladimir Putin resign,”

commented this Monday Dmitri Paliuga, author of the initiative and municipal deputy in St. Petersburg.

The petition, which has not yet been sent to the lower house of the Russian Parliament, has already been signed by deputies of municipal councils from all over Russia.

Among the deputies who have supported the demand are public officials from Moscow and Saint Petersburg, as well as mayors from other regions of the European part of the country and Siberia.

Paliuga reported that he has been summoned to appear tomorrow, Tuesday, before a St. Petersburg district court for allegedly discrediting the Russian president.

The politician denied that he regrets his decision to address the Duma, since, in recent days, he has received great support from his fellow citizens, a gesture that he considered “invaluable”.

“We consider that President Putin’s decision on the start of the special military operation harms the security of Russia and its citizens,” the petition states.