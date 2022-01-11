“85% of pre-natal tests wrong”: how many miscarriages performed by mistake?

L‘investigation is one of those destined to be discussed for weeks: the New York Times has published a long article through which it is reported that a series of pregnancy tests have certified conditions not present in fetuses. Fetuses that then, in some cases, would have been aborted due to medical tests that would have proved to be fallacious. But let’s go in order.

The subject of the investigative activity of the American newspaper are precisely i pre-natal tests. Above all, the figure is scandalous: for the newspaper, 85% of the test results would not provide correct information. It would be the proof of the facts, that is the birth of some of the children, to deny what was communicated by the analyzes carried out before the arrival of so many into the world. But above all there is one aspect to worry: what follows in terms of choices made by families following the knowledge of this or that genetic condition for the unborn child.

Attention to this which is anything but a detail: the pre-natal tests of the survey are not carried out only in the USA. In fact, these are analyzes that are also sent outside the American context, including Europe. Which contributes to the scale of this scandal being global.

One of the events retraced in the study was also described by means of a story – the same one that is also cited by The paper – which can only leave you speechless: “ After a year of fertility treatments – reads, in one of the stories which are presented to the general public – , Yael Geller was thrilled when she found out she was pregnant. After an ultrasound, she was sure she could tell her three-year-old that her brother or sister was in her belly. But a few weeks later, the doctor’s office calls her. ”

And at this point the story seems to become paradigmatic of a phenomenon that, given in hand, would be particularly extensive: “A blood test indicated that the fetus was missing a chromosome and that it would lead to severe mental illness and disorder. The next day, doctors used a needle to retrieve a small piece of the placenta. The blood test was wrong.” It’s still: “He now has a six-month-old baby, Emmanuel, who shows no signs of the condition he tested positive for.” How many babies have suffered different fates due to pre-natal tests they have reported genetic pathologies actually non-existent? This is the main question that can only accompany the reader of the NYT investigation.

The question, in United States, is particularly sensitive, also for the debate born around the individual legislations of the republican states that are trying to tighten the links with respect to abortion practices, especially following the victory of Joe Biden’s White House. But against the background of the investigation of the New York Times eugenics also dwells and the ease with which, in modern times, one would tend to choose who is to come into the world and who is not, on a purely healthy basis.

The “suppression of the imperfect”, as it is called, is one of the themes that the Catholic Church and Pope francesco they have raised in the course of this pontificate with a certain continuity. The examination of the Nyt it would seem to provide an assist to those who believe that the contemporary world has by now made practices tending to pre-natal selection a constant of their culture.