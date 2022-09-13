85% of the gold that Colombia exports is illegal

An illegal vessel extracts gold from the Puré river in the Amazon, on the border between Colombia and Brazil, on April 3, 2022. Camilo Rozo

The Comptroller General of Colombia has indicated that 85% of the gold that the country exports is the product of illegality. Figures from the latest report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) indicate that 65% of gold mining in the country, not including underground and subsistence mining, are illegal.

Illegal gold mining in Colombia is poisoning rivers and destroying forests and ecosystems. According to the Comptroller, every day around 500 hectares of forest are sacrificed, equivalent to a thousand football stadiums such as El Campín in Bogotá or Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. “Colombia is in the presence of an environmental massacre”, declared Gabriel Jurado, delegate of the Comptroller’s Office. Extensive cattle ranching, illicit crops and agribusiness are other causes of increasing deforestation in one of the most biodiverse countries in the world.

The value of gold has skyrocketed in recent years. From 2002 to 2021 the price increased 439%. It reached its historical maximum in 2020, in the midst of a pandemic. According to Stadista, Colombia is in 18th place among the countries that produce gold, but its illegality rate is the highest in the world, says Leonardo Guiza, director of the Center for Mining and Environmental Innovation at the Universidad del Rosario. “We are above Sub-Saharan Africa,” he says.

The profits left by illegal gold mining are unquantifiable. The Comptroller’s Office estimates that while a kilo of cocaine can be in the Colombian market for around five million pesos (approximately $1,150), a kilo of illegal gold is above 250 million pesos (about $57,500). Today, one gram is worth $55.21. “The two main sources of financing for armed groups in Colombia are coca and gold, and suddenly gold beats coca,” emphasizes Professor Leonardo Guiza.

The illegal gold mining business is extremely lucrative. “Gold has several advantages over coca: first, it is not an illegal product in itself. So you can carry it in your pocket and sell it in the center of Medellín or Bogotá, for example, and they will buy it from you. You can also turn it into a jewel and send it to another country, which is what most smugglers do when they send it to Miami, New York and Europe”, explains Ramón Campos, a journalist who has investigated the problem of illegal mining in several areas of the country. Armed groups like the Clan del Golfo also use it to launder cocaine money. “People sell coca and with that money they buy gold, and silver is practically legalized, because gold is legal,” explains Campos. Another aspect, Campos points out, is the ease with which it can be kept, unlike cash: “They keep fewer and fewer money cans underground, because the bills expire and rot; In addition, 50 cans of banknotes can be equivalent to one gold, which is easy to store and nothing will happen to it. Gold has a series of material facilities that fit perfectly with the illicit economy”.

In 2020, Colombia closed with an official production of 47.6 tons of gold, 29.9% more than 36.67 tons in 2019, according to information from the National Mining Agency. This is for reported legal gold only.

“We are experiencing a boom of the commodities (minerals that do not need to be transformed, such as gold)”, explains Mónica Amador, consultant for the Foundation for Conservation and Sustainable Development (FCDS). “Gold is the support that banks, the economy and many states have to base their national currencies on; gold allows you to make investments that are more or less stable. If gold goes up in price, demand goes up, legal and illegal,” she adds.

For María Alejandra Vélez, director of the Center for Studies on Security and Drugs (Cesed) of the Universidad de los Andes, the data on the percentage of gold of illegal origin mixes criminal illegal mining and informal mining, which is small-scale mining. “Small mining that does not have a title cannot be criminalized. Of course, large-scale illegal and criminal mining must be combated, those large dredgers that are affecting the rivers, but small-scale mining must also be formalized,” explains Vélez, who also draws attention to the error of the authorities in see cocaine and gold as isolated phenomena, when they should be addressed together, since the two economies feed each other.

Illegal gold mining is not a recent phenomenon, but it is increasingly affecting the ecosystem. Large dredgers and backhoes suck up sediment from rivers in gold-bearing areas, like much of Colombia’s jungle coast on the Pacific Ocean. To extract the gold, they amalgamate the sediment with toxic and prohibited substances such as mercury; once they separate the gold, the mercury returns to the rivers, poisoning everything in its path. “The damage is brutal in food chains, because mercury continues to live in the water consumed by plants and fish and generates, first, eutrophication processes, which makes the water rot, but also enters the body of animals. , mainly fish”, explains Mónica Amador. She recalls that the indigenous people and peasants of the Amazon are river communities whose main food comes precisely from fish. Their subsistence depends on mercury-poisoned rivers imported from Bolivia.

In recent days, the Public Force has destroyed, in the department of Valle del Cauca, southwestern Colombia, seven dredgers that belonged to the Clan del Golfo. President Gustavo Petro deployed a strategy to put an end to this polluting machinery, which has already been the subject of strategies in past governments. However, the devastation of rivers, soil and forests continues to grow. The Comptroller’s report indicates that 66% of illegal mining is done in reserve areas, in natural parks and forest reserves. In 1990, the entity points out, Colombia had 65 million hectares of forest; in 2022, it has 59 million: six million hectares have been lost. The departments that most exploit gold are Antioquia, Chocó and Bolívar.

The high concentration of mercury in rivers and its consequences for human health have not been sufficiently studied. Amador says that, in the Amazonian trapezium, a jungle area in the extreme south of the country, indigenous women have presented skin and digestive problems, immune diseases and even genetic malformations due to the high levels of mercury in the body’s tissues.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the informative keys of the country’s current affairs.