85 percent of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma recover, celebrates Dr. Cabanillas

The specialist revealed the operation of clinical advances for Hodgkin’s lymphoma patients.

Doctor Fernando Cabanillas, Director of the Cancer Center of the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

“Today we try to give more chemotherapy than radiotherapy, because radiotherapy has its long-term side effects; that is, we try to give the lowest dose possible. 85 percent of the patients can be cured in the first instance and if they relapse, at least half of these patients recover”, as indicated by the Doctor Fernando CabanillasDirector of the Cancer Center of the Hospital Auxilio Mutuo.

Doctors, as reported by the Puerto Rican oncologist and researcher, determine once the second cycle of chemotherapy has been completed, who made the most progress in order to determine a number of therapies that are less than those provided in the literature.

“The idea right now is to get as many patients cured with the least possible toxicity,” explained the specialist.

Cabanillas explained that for 50 years he has witnessed the medical and scientific advances that today make it possible for the combination of medications to reduce the patient’s risk of suffering severe side effects.

“Today we use bone marrow transplantation, which allows us to give high doses of chemotherapy, we also have immunotherapy that we didn’t have before; We can also combine two medications, nivolumab and brentuximab, which are immunotherapy and a biological treatment that is specifically directed towards cells that express proteins on the surface called CD-30, and with these medications we can treat those cells and give them antibodies.

The oncologist added that brentuximab “aims to release a powerful and toxic chemical that is only released when it is inside the cell, that is, it will only kill malignant cells.”

Cabanillas has stood out as the main researcher of this type of cancer in which malignant (cancerous) cells are formed in the lymphatic system in Puerto Rico and the world. In previous interviews with this medium, the percentage of cure for these patients was 70 to 75%.

Likewise, he has been a captain on the Island in the search for effective clinical responses to the inflammatory response produced by covid-19, and he was the one who reported the first case in Puerto Rico.