8,500 euros for photovoltaic systems

The energy income. The Region encourages the construction of private plants for the production of electricity from renewable sources with non-repayable contributions up to € 6,000, which can increase up to 8,500 euros if the plants also use an electric storage system.

Those who benefit from the initiative will be entitled tofree self-consumption of electricity and heat produced by the plants. The excess energy produced, on the other hand, will be sold on the grid. The money will go into the coffers of the Region, which will have to invest it in the same fund through which the income is financed.

Energy income, the contributions of the Puglia Region

The regional energy income “encourages the purchase and installation of electricity and thermal energy production plants powered by renewable sources, by the beneficiaries, through the disbursement of non-repayable grants in favor of the beneficiaries”. In particular, the Region provides:

a non-repayable grant up to a maximum of 6,000 euros , for each purchase and installation of photovoltaic systems or solar thermal-photovoltaic, or even micro-wind plants. 20% of this contribution can possibly be used for the purchase and installation of solar thermal systems for the production of domestic hot water;

, for each purchase and installation of or solar thermal-photovoltaic, or even micro-wind plants. 20% of this contribution can possibly be used for the purchase and installation of solar thermal systems for the production of domestic hot water; a non-repayable grant up to a maximum of 8,500 euros for the purchase and installation of storage systems.

Energy income, who are the beneficiaries

The initiative aims to encourage the dissemination of energy from renewable sources “as a priority among the weakest sections of the population”,

The application can be submitted by the owners of independent houses, but also by the holders of the right of usufruct, use or dwelling, or of the surface right on the same property, provided that both the applicant is resident in Puglia and the property in question is in one of the municipalities of the region.

For those who live in a condominium, “installation is allowed on the flat roof, on other common surfaces of the condominium or on parts of the building that are individually owned by the interested party”, recall the regional technicians.

The condominiums can take advantage of the contribution provided that the green energy produced is destined for the operation of the systems for condominium use and not for the individual.

Energy income, what can be financed

Among the systems that can be financed with the regional tender, there are photovoltaic, thermo-photovoltaic panels or mini-wind turbines capable of putting at least 1.8 kilowatts of electrical power into the network.

Furthermore, a maximum share of 20 per cent of the contribution can also be used for the purchase and installation of solar thermal systems for the production of domestic hot water.

Energy income, how to apply

In this first phase, the Puglia Region has launched a notice to identify the economic operators who will be authorized to install, connect, maintain and insure electrical and thermal energy production plants powered by renewable sources.

Applications for registration must be submitted starting from October 31, 2021 and until as of November 29, 2021.

To participate you need:

the application form filled in and digitally signed in PADES mode;

SPID Level 2 / CIE / CNS credentials;

Certified e-mail address (PEC);

digital signature.

There application form it must be completed following the procedure on the installers platform Energy income to starting from 31 October 2021.