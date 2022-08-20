86% have seen or been bullied

The harassment and bullying they are the daily life of many doctors in their workplaces. In fact, the 86 percent He claims to have seen or received these attitudes from his colleagues or patients. This can be seen in the ‘2022 Physician Misconduct Report’, published in the English version of Medscapewhere they have interviewed more than 1,500 professionals.

“Although misconduct is rare among physicians, respondents said they are seeing more frequent incidents of other colleagues acting in a manner disrespectful to patients and colleagues,” details the article.

In this same sense, the 82 percent of participants claim to have seen ridicule and contempt by doctors behind the backs of patients. While more than half (55 percent) say they have heard racist language among these health professionals and 44 percent witnessed aggressive attitudes towards the sick.

Also, other worrying data collected by this survey is that the 43 percent they saw their companions in intoxicated at work, 34 percent lied at some point, 30 percent tried to have a appointment with a patient and 27 percent committed a crime such as theft or embezzlement.

Female doctors behave better than men

On the other hand, the report highlights that female doctors they behave better than their male peers. Experts point out that they tend to seek help when they are stressed while they resort to other solutions. “Some bad behavior stems from alcohol abuse and a higher percentage of men have an alcohol problem,” says Drew Ramsey, an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University. “In addition, male physicians have historically been reluctant to seek help in mental health issues“, Add.

It seems that now the doctors are more aware and denounce these facts, since compared to last year’s report, the figures increase. Last year, the 35 percent of physicians said they did nothing when witnessing inappropriate behavior; in this year’s survey, that number fell to 29 percent.

Regarding the measures to stop these behaviorsAlmost half agree that doctors should be warned when they have misbehaved in the workplace. However, only the 39 percent acknowledges having criticized these attitudes and only 27 percent informed his superiors about a colleague’s misbehavior.

Behaviors outside of work

In addition, this document goes further and also analyzes the behavior of health professionals once hang up the robe. In this line, the 66 percent of those surveyed have seen disrespectful behavior outside of the hospital or clinic and 42 percent have heard racist languageaccording to the survey.

“Bullying and harassment They weren’t limited to work either.as 45 percent reported seeing a colleague engage in this behavior off campus and 52 percent reported witnessing a colleague drunk in public. In fact, it’s less than last year when he was 58 percent,” they stress in the report.