86 Netflix original titles coming in 2022

It may have raised its prices, for the moment only in the United States and Canada, recently accusing a bad collapse on the stock market, but nothing and nobody can stop Netflix and its desire to remain number one among the streaming platforms, despite the many competitors who have put it in difficulty.

The Californian giant responds to the criticism suffered for the sharp rise in its subscriptions and the hard blow of that -21% on the stock market suffered recently, with quality: well 86 original titles coming in 2022.

From the likes of Knives Out 2 with Daniel Craig and The School for Good and Evil with Charlize Theron to Ryan Reynolds, through The Adam and Millie Bobbie Brown in Enola Holmes 2, or The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, the most expensive movie ever made by Netflix.

On Netflix there will be Slumberland led by Jason Momoa

There is also Blonde, a fictional portrait of Marilyn Monroe with Ana de Armas from No Time to Die, as the real-life figure; the acting-focused comedy The Bubble, with writer / director Judd Apatow and his obsession with relying on a cast of stars.

There will be on Netflix Slumberland driven by Jason Momoa, between dreams and nightmares. But also Wendell & Wild, with Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key dubbing a stop-motion animation.

Fresh from Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro also has a stop-motion animated musical version of Pinocchio in the works, and for something completely different, Adam Sandler becomes an astronaut in Spaceman by Chernobyl director Johan Renck.

White Noise reunites director Noah Baumbach with Adam Driver of Marriage Story and Greta Gerwig of Frances, an adaptation of the book of the same name by Don DeLillo, while a new version of Matilda by Roald Dahl features Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch, and is born from the musical by Tim Minchin .

With Last Christmas Paul Feig directs a fairytale fantasy with Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington with School for Good and Evi. Among the films that do not yet have fixed dates, Enola Holmes 2 it will lead Millie Bobby Brown to do more investigations; Interceptor sees Chris Hemsworth struggling with a nuclear missile attack, a new adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover stars The Crown’s Emma Corrin, and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello is the executive music producer of Metal Lords, about two little boys who found a metal band.

Last but not least, Dev Patel. Acting and directing Monkey Man, Dakota Johnson leads a new version of Jane Austen’s Persuasion and Apollo 10 ½: Richard Linklater’s A Space Age Childhood brings us back to the summer of 1969. It’s not all, but enough to rest easy for a bit’.