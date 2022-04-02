87 doses of Covid vaccine are injected to sell vaccination passports to no vaxes: denounced

A 61-year-old German was denounced by the staff of the Red Cross of Saxony for having carried out a real scam: he had 87 doses of anti Covid vaccine inoculated to resell the vaccine passports to no vaxes.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

He has received as many as 87 doses of Covid vaccine in order to obtain vaccination certificates, a sort of Green pass Italian style, to be resold to no vax. It happened in Germany, where a 61-year-old man was reported for scam after putting his plan into action, after having undergone about three injections a day in different vaccination centers, for a total of 87. The investigations local authorities left after the report by the Saxon Red Cross, as he explained Kai Kranich, spokesperson for the Organization, to the local newspaper Freie Presse.

“We observed the man’s behavior and warned the other vaccination centers in Saxony,” the spokesman for the German Red Cross told the newspaper. How much he earned from the scam is not yet known. Apparently the 61-year-old has provided every time false information on his medical history and brought new vaccination documents with him. After he got the dose, he removed the lot number information pages of the vaccine he received from the booklet and sold them to no vaxes. The first inoculation dates back to July 2021.

The man registered for the vaccine appointments with his name and date of birth, but did not submit the health insurance card, which could potentially have signaled his actions earlier. The Ministry of Social Affairs told a Freie Presse who, as of Friday, had not heard of the case, which also revealed gaps in the German health system, where medical information is largely not digitized or centrally stored. “A national vaccine registry or a coronavirus-specific vaccine registry would have immediately shed light on the matter,” she told Freie Presse Knut Köhler, spokesman for the state medical association of Saxony.