87,940 new cases and 186 deaths – Corriere.it

Data for Wednesday 27 April. The positivity rate drops to 15.8% with 554,526 swabs. The curve is at the weekly peak but a small improvement is seen. Admissions: -173. Intensive care: -15

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 29,575, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 16.279.754 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 186 (yesterday 146), for a total of 163,113 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 14,881,965 And 88,545 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 37,462). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,234,676equal to -300 compared to yesterday (-7.624 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 554.526, or 371,851 more than yesterday when it was 182,675. The positivity rate drops to 15.8% (the approximation of 15.858%); yesterday it was 16.2%.

The curve is expected to be at the weekly peak of its swing today. Compared to last Wednesday’s peak (April 20), when they were recorded +99,848 cases with a rate of 16.4%, we can see that there is a small improvement: today in fact there are fewer new infections than that day (the difference of 11,908 less), with a lower percentage (15.8% against 16.4%). Even if the data of Abruzzo are missing in the bulletin, as explained in the note below *. The trend of the curve always downhill very slow, to the point that it stops in a few days.

Lombardy has the highest number of newly infected (+13.110 cases), followed by Campania (+10.785 cases) and Veneto (+9.666).

Globally, infections and deaths continue to decrease, according to WHO weekly data. This is very encouraging – explained the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during the press briefing from Geneva -. Last week little more than 15 thousand Covid deaths,

the lowest weekly total since March 2020.

The health system Hospital stays in each area are reduced. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -173 (yesterday + 278), for a total of 10,155 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -15 (yesterday -7) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 394 seriously ill, with 34 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 23).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy

: +13.110 cases (yesterday +2.715)

Veneto: +9.666 cases (yesterday +2.002)

Campania: +10.785 cases (yesterday +4.456)

Lazio: +8.692 cases (yesterday +3.396)

Emilia Romagna: +2.972 cases (yesterday +2.158)

Piedmont: +5.973 cases (yesterday +1.642)

Sicily: +6.550 cases (yesterday +1.803)

Tuscany: +5.653 cases (yesterday +1.203)

Puglia: +8,030 cases (yesterday +3,036)

Marche: +2.854 cases (yesterday +930)

Liguria: +2,076 cases (yesterday +765)

Abruzzo: data not provided * (yesterday +1.291)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.533 cases (yesterday +253)

Calabria: +3.057 cases (yesterday +1.316)

Sardinia: +2.862 cases (yesterday +999)

Umbria: +1.127 cases (yesterday +410)

PA Bolzano: +673 cases (yesterday +203)

PA Trento: +576 cases (yesterday +223)

Basilicata: +1.127 cases (yesterday +590)

Molise: +489 cases (yesterday +135)

Valle d’Aosta: +135 cases (yesterday +49)

* The Abruzzo Region announces that due to technical problems it was unable to complete the daily survey of Covid-19 daily aggregated data. The published data are updated to the survey on 26/04/2022.