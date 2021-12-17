88,376 cases and 146 victims in 24 hours

The toll of the Covid pandemic in Great Britain is still worsening. The British health authorities recently released the news of a new record of infections in the country: 88,376 positive in 24 hours. The number of victims drops slightly, 146, compared to 165 yesterday.

There fourth wave overseas is pushed by the spread of Omicron variant which will soon predominate on the Delta. The confirmed positives to the new Covid variant are 10 thousand, but the true cases would be at least double. France yesterday decided to close its borders to British tourists, causing severe inconvenience for travelers. Meanwhile, the Queen has also announced that she is giving up the traditional Christmas lunch and the Premier League is increasingly at risk, after the numerous cases of contagion encountered in recent weeks.

Borders closed with France

The decision of the government led by Jean Castex was motivated by the risk of new positives to the Omicron variant. The provision will be in effect from this Saturday, December 18th.

Johnson’s reactions

Three days ago Prime Minister Boris Johnson had reassured the country with a press conference that canceling Christmas would not be necessary. During the same meeting Chris Whitty, head of public health for England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, had instead encouraged citizens to use common sense, cancel everything that was not necessary to safeguard the celebrations. The country seems to have believed Whitty more than the premier if the hospitality sector today accuses bookings in free fall and forecasts of very heavy losses.

The Omicron variant

In London, Omicron would already be responsible for almost 50% of the cases and the same situation will soon occur in the other provinces of the United Kingdom. Empty the city that in recent days has seen many cancellations by tourists who were preparing to spend the holidays there. According to Jenny Harries, the head of the UK’s Health Security Agency (Ukhsa), Omicron is “probably the most significant threat to public health since the start of the pandemic.”

Speaking before a British Parliament commission, Harries added that the data coming in the next few days will be “disconcerting” compared to those of the other variants.

Premier Legue

Also in Great Britain, it is chaos for the Premier League calendar. In fact, the fourth postponement due to Covid in four days of a match, Leicester-Tottenham, is reported. The pandemic situation has opened a serious reflection among the 20 clubs of the top English football league and there was talk of a long stop. For Tottenham, struggling with an outbreak of positive players, this is the third game in a row postponed.