89% of Medicine students at the UPV/EHU obtain a MIR position, 20 points above the average

The student body of the Medicine degree at the University of the Basque Country ranks eighth out of the ￼total of 39 Spanish universities in the ranking of the best results obtained in the MIR 2022 exam, according to the report published by the Ministry of Health. 43% of the UPV/EHU graduates who took the last MIR test (2022) have been placed in the quartile of the best global results, the so-called “strong group” (73rd percentile). In addition, only 10.5% of those presented from the UPV/EHU are in the “weak group” (27th percentile) or quartile of the lowest qualifications.

In total, 11,827 students applied to the MIR 2022 (90.4% of the people admitted), of which 84% exceeded the cut-off mark and 68.4% were awarded a place. In the case of the UPV/EHU, the data was more favourable, since a higher percentage of those admitted presented themselves (342 students, 96.6%); 323 students (94.4% of those presented) exceeded the cut-off mark and 304 graduates (88.9% of those presented) were awarded a place.

Beyond the figures from the ministry on the order of scoring, a detailed analysis of the overall ratings shows that the UPV/EHU is in a better position than all the universities. Thus, the score of all those presented to the MIR 2022 is 59.1 points (median) out of 100, while the score of the UPV/EHU students is 72.9 points (median).

These good results in the MIR maintain the trend observed in the last five years of graduates from the UPV/EHU. In this course, 5 students ranked in the TOP100 with the best grades, while the maximum number of students among the top 100 was achieved in the MIR2020, when there were 7 graduates in the TOP100.

The dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Nursing Joseba Pineda has assessed these results as excellent: “We have obtained a much higher proportion than expected among the best positions in the MIR2022 and the most important thing is that the good results are not only reflected in the proportion of students in the top positions, but rather extend to the entire promotion, reflecting the excellence of the teaching of our teaching staff and the quality of student learning”. In this sense, the satisfaction of the students with the teaching received stands out (4.1 out of 5) and the high success rates of the students in the career (97%), according to the monitoring report of the degree corresponding to the 2020-2021 academic year. “We can also highlight the bet that the UPV/EHU made at the time for an innovative and collaborative model of teaching (IKD model) and the high standards of demand for teaching and research staff. Finally, hospital teaching incorporates clinical practices in the best public and private care centers, highlighting the Osakidetza hospitals and centers”, adds Joseba Pineda.