89% of Medicine students at the UPV obtain a MIR position

89% of the UPV/EHU Medicine students have obtained a MIR position in the call held last January. This was confirmed this Friday by the University of the Basque Country, which ranks eighth out of a total of 39 Spanish universities in the ranking of the best results obtained in the exam, according to a report from the Ministry of Health. By contrast, 11% of applicants have been left without a place and will have to repeat the test next year to get a position as a specialist doctor.

43% of the graduates who took the test to become Resident Internal Medicine (MIR) have been placed in the quartile of the best global results, the so-called ‘strong group’. In addition, only 10.5% of those presented from the UPV/EHU are in the ‘weak group’, that is, among the lowest qualifications. In total, 11,827 students applied to the MIR 2022 (90.4% of the people admitted), of which 84% exceeded the cut-off mark and 68.4% were awarded a place. In the case of the UPV/EHU, the data was more favorable, since a higher percentage of those admitted (342 students, 96.6%) presented themselves; 323 students (94.4% of those presented) exceeded the cut-off mark and 304 graduates (88.9% of those presented) were awarded a place.

Beyond the figures from the ministry on the order of scoring, a detailed analysis of the overall ratings shows that the UPV/EHU is in a better position than all the universities. Thus, the score of all those presented to the MIR 2022 is 59.1 points out of 100, while the score of the students at the Basque public university is 72.9 points. These good results in the MIR maintain the trend observed in the last five years for UPV/EHU graduates. In this course, 5 students ranked in the Top 100 of the best grades -the maximum number of students among the top one hundred was achieved in 2020, with 7 applicants in this prestigious ranking.

The dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Nursing, Joseba Pineda, has assessed these results as excellent: “We have obtained a much higher proportion than expected among the best positions in the MIR2022 and the most important thing is that the good results are not only reflected in the proportion of students in the top positions, but rather extend to the entire promotion, reflecting the excellence of the teaching of our faculty and the quality of student learning. In this sense, the satisfaction of the students with the teaching received stands out (4.1 out of 5) and the high success rates of the students in the career (97%), according to the monitoring report of the degree corresponding to the 2020-2021 academic year. «We can also highlight the bet that the UPV/EHU made at the time for an innovative and collaborative model of teaching (IKD model) and the high standards of demand for teaching staff in teaching and research. Finally, hospital teaching incorporates clinical practices in the best public and private care centers, highlighting the Osakidetza hospitals and centers”, added the dean.