89% of UPV/EHU medical students obtain a MIR position

89% of medical students at the University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU) has obtained a MIR position this year, which means 20 points above averageaccording to data released this Friday by the academic institution.

Total, 11,827 studentStudents from different universities applied to the MIR 2022 (90.4% of the people admitted), of which 84% exceeded the cut-off mark and 68.4% were awarded a place.

The data was better in the case of the Basque university, since 342 students (96.6%) applied; exceeded the cut-off mark 323 students (94.4% of those presented) and 304 graduates (88.9% of those presented) were awarded a place.

The UPV/EHU has echoed the ranking of best results obtained in the MIR exam this year prepared by the Ministry of Health, in which the Basque public university ranks eighth among 39 Spanish universities.

43% of the UPV/EHU graduates who took the last MIR test were in the so-called “strong group” with the best overall results and only 10.5% of those who took the UPV/EHU were in the so-called “weak group” with lower ratings.

According to the Basque university, a detailed analysis of the overall ratings shows that the UPV/EHU is “better positioned than the set of universities” since while the average score of all those presented to the MIR 2022 is 59.1 points out of 100, the score of its students is 72.9 points.

In this grade 5 students have been placed among the first hundred with better grades. The maximum number of students in the top 100 was achieved in the 2020 MIR, with seven students in that group.