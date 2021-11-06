Tech

8K and ray tracing with RTX 3090, thanks to the all-Italian mod – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
0 51 1 minute read

Star Wars Battlefront has now several years on his shoulders, but he has never looked so good, as you can see in the video above. The merit is not only of the RTX 3090 used to run it, but also – and above all – of one mod all Italian made by MassiHancer, a well-known modder who over the years has achieved many technical miracles. Now, EA’s game shows itself in 8K with ray tracing effects.

MassiHancer explains that he worked hard on improvements in sunlight, clouds, particle effects and color gradation to achieve an effect extremely cinematic. A quick comparison allows us to see that the details are better, the reflections more realistic and the textures more defined and the sense of greater depth, thanks also to the use of Pascal Glicher’s RT Beta Shader.

The goal was also to create a tonemap and dynamic dof that was very similar to what was seen in the Unreal Engine 5. In the video we can see a comparison at the 2:32 minute, which helps to understand the steps forward made with the mod. At 7:02, however, we have a sequence of gameplay on Tatooine and Sullust, with all the RT effects activated.

Here are the PC specifications used to run this Star Wars Battlefront mod:

  • Mainboard: Asus Prime A z370
  • CPU: Intel i7 8700K
  • RAM: Corsair Vengeance 16 Gb RAM
  • GPU: RTX 3090 Suprime X
  • SSD: Samsung 870 evo 1 TB
  • HDD: WD 1 TB
  • AIO WC: Artic freezer 240
  • Supply: EVGA Supernova G2 850 Watt

Always talking about Star Wars: will a new game be announced on December 14th? Disney suggests it.

