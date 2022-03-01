8K screens to see the Sagrada Família in detail

Stained glass windows are usually one of the most admired elements of a temple, although appreciating them in all their sharpness is complicated, because they are at a great distance from the viewer. However, the colorful stained glass windows of the Sagrada Família can now be seen in great detail by visitors to the basilica on 16 screens that Samsung has installed in the temple.

The screens mounted in the Barcelona basilica are of 8K resolution, the maximum existing at the moment, in whose introduction to the market the Korean company is a pioneer.

The video has been recorded in 8K quality and a part of the images comes from the Galaxy S22 Ultra mobile

The agreement between the Sagrada Família Foundation and Samsung contemplates the installation of 16 screens, with sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches, on which the video will be played Sagrada Familia: Stained Glass which has been produced by the Korean company to be exhibited in the temple.

The televisions provided by Samsung are Neo QLED, its highest range, with 8K resolution, which with 33 million pixels are capable of displaying the windows with unusual clarity. The image reproduction system of the screens is characterized by reaching very intense brightness, a complete palette of one billion colors and 100% color volume, which is the number of colors that can be reproduced at different brightness intensities. Sagrada Familia: Stained Glass It has been filmed and made in 8K quality with part of the images recorded with the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, one of the star mobiles that is being exhibited this week at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which is capable of filming in that resolution. extreme and low light conditions. The production features time-lapse sequences that show the path of light and color through the basilica’s stained-glass windows as sunlight moves throughout the day.

The premiere of the screens that show the stained glass windows of the Sagrada Família took place with the opening of the MWC, and they will remain installed forever, since they are part of Samsung’s cultural program Technology with Purpose .

The televisions in this Samsung line use the Neo Quantum Processor 8K chip, which has 16 neural networks to apply artificial intelligence to analyze each pixel and offer the best possible quality. Brightness can peak at 3,000 to 4,000 nits depending on screen size.