8K textures that completely transform the game

In German there is a word, coined by Freud in 1919. Although there is no perfect translation in Italian, das Unheimlich represents something familiar and at the same time completely foreign. And for what happened to Minecraft, we are forced to rely on Germanbecause there can be no more fitting definition.

Pixel to 8K texture

Digitial Dreams, a group of digital artists who work with MODs to recreate games in next-gen graphics, more realistic than the original, has this time set their gaze on Minecraft. While the objects retain the angular edges that made the game today’s videogame leviathan, they have now acquired a unique dimension. In addition to this, even the shadows cast have something strange and always remains that shiny effect, typical of the first 3D video games.

The charm of Minecraft is now linked to its “pixelated” graphics and comforting for all its players. This simplicity helped build a community of modders, fans, youtubers and cosplayers. For Mojang it is essential to maintain this inviting dimension, to the point that the latest title of the manufacturer, Minecraft Dungeons, held this aestheticdespite having a very different style of play.

Minecraft 2

Of course on the one hand it’s a relief know that the game will never require (almost) hardware updates or additional space on our hard drive. We can’t help but wonder if, in an alternate future or hypothetical sequelMinecraft cannot reach such heights.

What these MODs bring to light is the veil of artificiality that hides beneath the graphics. If a triple A video game had a defined style, it would not be that of Minecraft, but that of Uncharted, or Dying light 2. Obviously it’s not a bad thing, independent developers in order to remain competitive at a minimum they have to play on the presentation. C.as we all know, a good game can survive “bad” graphics while a bad game cannot be saved by “good” graphics alone.

Uncanny Valley

The phenomenon underlying these emotions is the uncanny valley, discovered by Masahiro Mori in 1980according to which conferring too many human characteristics (such as hair, skin, breath, blinking …) empathy decreases towards the object being viewed. As you can see from the graph in the photo, the same principle can also be applied to zombie.

We could equally exploit the environment and the animals around us with the same tranquility if they did not disappear in a cloud of smoke at death? We could handle cubic meters of desert in our inventory, when every grain of sand is in full view? What about our homes? Certainly we should take into account the sharp edges on our columns bearing, reflection of the tree trunks from which we took them.

Apparently this doesn’t just apply to reproduction that comes too close to reality, but also when reality (in the specific case that of Minecraft) is played. How far we can pull our suspension of disbelief, or how willing we are to come to terms with the virtual worlds we are a part of, is not so clear.

The remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 for example they do not arouse the same existential terror, because while updating the graphics they maintain the same mechanics and the same archetypal tense atmosphere of the horror genre. Applying the same textures in ultra HD doesn’t have the same impact on today’s triple A titles either: Digital Dreams has also revisited The Witcher 3, Skyrim and Ocarina of Time.

About this, being populated by monsters (sometimes trivial, but also conceptually frightening) perhaps a partial texture update would increase the sense of fear for these meetings, that goes beyond the trouble of rebuilding the house because the bipedal pig on duty has decided to blow himself up.