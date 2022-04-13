9-1-1: only two data are needed for unit dispatch

The executive director of National System for Emergency Attention and Security 9-1-1, Randolfo Rijo Gomezaffirmed this Tuesday that the institution only needs to know two pieces of information for the dispatch of units in emergency situations.

The statements were given after the event that occurred last Monday morning with the journalistic team of the Group WITHOUT in Santo Domingo Oeste, whose affected assured that when they called the institution they asked many questions and did not send help, so they proceeded to transfer the wounded man in a private vehicle, bleeding to death.

“We are very sorry for the situation that occurred, however, the response times range between 14 and 22 minutes in the urban area, we have a complaint that there were many questions before the attention was dispatched and I can say that there are only two questions to be able to send a unit and they are: what is your emergency and where is it located“, reported Rijo Gómez, according to a press release.

He said that the institution has internationally endorsed protocols that are permanently reviewed, whose number and types of questions asked by the operator who receives the call by the citizen, will depend on whether the situation is an emergency or a complaint.

If it qualifies as an emergency, you only need to know what is happening and where the event occurs, in a maximum time of 120 seconds to proceed to “create the case”, Simultaneously notify the appropriate response agency dispatcher and move the units stationed in the nearest available preposition to attend to that request, while continuing to collect information without causing delay in the arrival of the unit.

“In what is perhaps the most important moment of vulnerability of the caller, there is a perception that until the phone is closed the unit is not sent and it is not like that, our robust technological platform allows both the Reception Room of Calls such as the Emergency Dispatch converge in simultaneous actions for the benefit of citizens”, stressed Rijo Gómez.

About the case

According to the statement, the first call to report the photojournalist’s emergency was received in the Reception Room at 10:20 in the morning, where it was necessary to make a second contact with the citizen since he allegedly hung up the call before reporting the incident. location and so to be able to collect the two necessary questions, which allowed the case to be created in just three minutes.

The system 9-1-1 He said that despite the fact that the user indicated that he was transferring the affected person by his own means, the closest available National Health Service (SNS) ambulance was assigned to the scene, while the operator requested to coordinate a place to offer assistance. However, at 10:25 in the morning, the person who reported the case dismissed the help, while the operator advised him that the safest way to transfer the affected person is in the response units, closing the case at 10:33 in the morning.

It may interest you