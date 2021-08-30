9 2000s hair and makeup trends we’ll see everywhere (word from Bella Hadid)

After the fashion with the asymmetrical top, the slip dress and the crop top, it is now the beauty that sees the return of all the hair and makeup trends, symbol of the 2000s. Scaled cuts à la Rachel, brown lipstick or pastel and glitter eyeshadow, here are all must revised and reworked. Already spotted on the catwalks, then loved by several celebrities (including Dua Lipa, Nicola Peltz, Kaia Gerber), the most desired beauty trends of this period come from the very beginning of the new millennium.

1.The bob

Considered one of the main hair trends of the 2000s, the bob returns to conquer 2021. As in the 00s, different styles stand out this year: the short bob at the back and long in front (“pob”), adopted in particular by Victoria Beckham and the even yoke. In addition to the climbed bob – thehaircut characteristic of Jennifer Aniston-, there is also the one loved by Lady Dian. Without forgetting the bob with fringe that is part of the hair trends of the year. Adopted by many girls and celebs, this cut allows a wide choice of looks and seduces more than ever.

2. Pastel eyeshadow

Although it was thought to have been abandoned in the 2000s, pastel eyeshadow is making a comeback! For this trend, the possibilities are manifold. It can be monochrome or mixed with other bolder shades, even in smokey eyes version. For blue eyes, tones orange are to be privileged to give depth to the look while the Viola it will particularly highlight green eyes. As for brown eyes, they can do almost anything, depending on your preferences. The trend that particularly stands out is that of applying the blue, peach or purple in color block all over the eyelid. A beauty look straight from the 2000s.

It is the hottest shade of the moment! The brown lipstick – paired with a slightly darker lip pencil – is definitely one of the biggest makeup trends of 2021. If this key beauty detail from the 2000s is back in the limelight, the current version is more soft. Forget the big demarcation between lipstick and lip liner, the “modern” version is much more natural and all in nuance. To do this, be careful not to choose a lip pencil that is too dark and to blend the line well with the lipstick.

4. Colored eyeliner

This summer, the eyelids are adorned with bright and joyful colors! Simple and effective, colored eyeliner is the perfect make-up to make your eyes stand out! Promoted by Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber And Barbie Ferreira, this trend straight from the 2000s is having a moment of glory. Choose a color that fits the iris for a top result.

5. Black eyeliner

Very popular in the 2000s thanks also to Christina Aguilera, Avril Lavigne And Britney Spears, this eye makeup is back again this year! What’s different from the 2000s? Well, to avoid detracting from the look, let’s copy Meghan Markle – a fab of the trend – applying kohl on the lower lash line and not in the mucous membrane.

6. Blush, blush, blush

If the blush is to give a healthy glow to the complexion in a natural way, this year it is applied boldly on the cheeks! The detail of 2021? Add some on the tip of the nose to give the illusion of returning from vacation.

7. Glitter on the eyes

Undeniable trend of the 2000s, glitter returns to dress the eyes in 2021. For a daytime look, add small sequins on theinner corner of the eyes and for a nocturnal make-up, opt for sequins all over the eyelid.

8. Front mini pigtails e tendrills

It is the symbolic hairstyle of the 2000s. Proudly worn by Hilary Duff, Alyssa Milan And Keira Knightley in the past, this hair trend has been flooding our Instagram feeds. After making a ponytail, a bun or a half ponytail, we drop two small strands on the forehead to frame the face. The secret to improving this hairlook? Add the clothespins.

9. Colored reflections

When one thinks of colored reflections, one thinks of Christina Aguilera and her black highlights on her blond hair and a Britney Spears and its pink streaks. Now it’s a new one must haveFar from going unnoticed, colored highlights are in trend. However, for a twist 2021, it’s best to use color in small touches or opt for one temporary coloring. As for the choice of shades, pastel and soft tones are the most recommended.

This article was previously published on Vogue.fr