9 actors who ruined their careers

An unjustifiable smack, an off-key phrase at the worst time, and a half-hearted apology. It was the three moments that undermined Will Smith and that left us all perplexed. Not having won the Oscar ten minutes after his fall into hell they seem to have redeemed him. the hollywood academy is investigating everything that happened and measures are expected to be taken. the worst and what few contemplate would be to remove the Oscar. He has apologized on his account Instagram. But it was an apology issued after a torrent of negative reactions all over social media and, let’s not forget, after a party after the Oscar in which Smith enjoyed as if it had not happened absolutely nothing. The medium and long-term consequences after the most embarrassing episode in the actor’s career and the most embarrassing in a gala of the Oscar are to be seenbut there are many actors and actresses who they have thrown their careers to the fret for a bad decision or for a moment that got out of hand…

Jennifer Gray

We have seen this actress in recent years playing episodic characters in several series such as ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ or ‘House’ but far from the fame and success that was supposed to him when he played the role of Baby on ‘Dirty Dancing’ that brought her to fame. Her career was ruined because of a cosmetic surgery operation. She was not at all happy with her nose and she had it done. But the result of her left her unrecognizable. To the point that many directors and casting directors did not recognize her in the auditions that she appeared. She herself has acknowledged on several occasions that this operation It was the worst decision he has ever made in his life..





Michael Richards

We all remember him for being Kramerthe craziest and most irreverent neighbor of ‘Seinfeld’. In fact won three times the Emmy for this role. But his reaction during one of the monologues she was starring in outside of this sitcom cost her her career. An argument with a member of the public escalated until Richards completely lost the papers and ended up uttering a series of unacceptable racist insults.. Everyone in the United States censored his reaction and since then he has been seen in few roles. He never became the actor he promised in ‘Seinfeld’ because of this incident. Not even apologizing shortly after that in The David Letterman Show it served him so that the audience and the studies redeemed him.





Lindsay Lohan

He was the undisputed star of Disney before jumping into the movies. She protagonist when she was just a girl in numerous series of the mark of the mouse, the race of Lindsay Lohan it was meteoric. But that vertiginous ascent was very difficult for her to control and she ended up falling into the consumption and abuse of drugs and narcotics to the point that in 2007 he entered a detoxification clinic. It was a disastrous year for her. was also arrested on beverly hills after having an accident with his car due to driving under the influence of alcohol in addition to possessing cocaine. And to top it off, that same year she was arrested again for the same crimes just described. For all this she was tried and sentenced to one day in jail, community service and she was released on parole. Since then she has been chaining calmer periods with others as murky as the previous one that have had a very negative impact on his career.





kevin spacey

Two Oscars and almost infinite prestige. That was the value of this actor, one of the best actors of his generation. It had been enjoying public and critical success for decades. His last ball was ‘House of Cards’, a series about how ambition and unbridled power affected American politics. His character and that of his wife were capable of doing anything to reach that power and maintain it. In the end, much of that power that he had in real life because of who he was, he used to behave like a sexual predator. He was accused by several people of having inappropriate behavior on the set. To round out his guilt, in an absurd attempt to exonerate himself from responsibility, he publicly admitted that he was homosexual. Not only did he not find the support he thought he needed, but he he was totally alone. His ostracism in Hollywood continues to this day and to the point of to be removed from an already finished film for another actor to replace him. As to ‘House of Cards’all this controversy precipitated the end of the series causing Frank Underwood appeared already buried at the end of the last season when in the previous one, obviously, such a thing had not been foreseen.





Katherine Heigl

He had all the ballots to collect the witness of ‘girlfriend of America’ that they had vacated Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock or Meg Ryan. But she flushed them all down the toilet by herself for speaking badly and at the wrong time. If role of Izzy on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ It catapulted her very quickly to stardom. In fact, her character was the most loved by fans of the series. But as soon as she arrived at the cinema, her problems began. From criticize harshly one of the movies he had starred in put to broth the scripts of the series itself that brought her to stardom. Many of those criticisms of her on top of her were just her problem because of her difficulties in balancing the shooting schedule of the series with her commitments in the cinema. In fact, in the last episode that she was going to appear in the series at the end of the 6th season He didn’t even show up for the shoot.. Her fame as an actress with impossible impositions (he demanded presidential suites in the best hotels, for example) and ungrateful actress caused his career to fall into disgrace.





charlie sheen

He is the example of an actor who descends into hell and when he manages to get out and has everything to succeed again, he messes up again. After starring ‘Platoon’ or ‘Wall Street’ In the 1990s, the career of charlie sheen was meteoric but his excesses with alcohol, drugs and gambling They practically brought him to ruin. After several years without hearing from him, she reappeared in ‘Two and a half Men’. The success of the series was such that it came to charge two million dollars per episode. Too pretty to be true. Charlie was back to his old ways. His dabbling with all kinds of excess and several fights with the director caused his dismissal. She has not returned to star in any similar success.





Shannen Doherty

‘Feeling of living’ made her a star and turned her into an unbearable being. She was the most famous of the cast of the series and took advantage of it to to be late to the shooting every day, to go partying one night yes and the next too and for get into a fistfight with anyone who disagreed with him. The entire crew asked for her to be fired at the end of Season 4 and the show’s producer did. Still she gave him another chance at ‘Charmed’ but, after three seasons, Doherty could not bear that Alyssa Milano had more popularity and fans than her and left the series with a statement. Since then he has not been able to chain any work on television that lasts more than 15 days.





Mark Salling

He was one of the protagonists of ‘glee’, a series that launched him and his co-stars to fame. But in 2015 it was arrested for possession of child pornography. Salling himself admitted in front of a judge that he had downloaded more than 50,000 images of child pornography. The case was going to go to court. The Angels but seeing the scope and amount of material he possessed, his case was referred to the United States federal justice. He was going to be sentenced to 20 years in prison but he got rid of it by paying bail of almost 20,000 euros and reaching an agreement. He pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in exchange for a reduced sentence. As part of the agreement he had to officially register as a sex offender, pay compensation and abide by certain limitations about where he could live. It was more than clear that her career was over but her outcome was fatal. He was found dead in 2018 and everything indicates that he committed suicide.





Gina Carano

His case is one of those in which a career goes down the drain as soon as it begins. Gina Carano I had achieved the most difficult. Start your career as an actress signing for starwars. His role in ‘The Mandalorian’ I had already given him the possibility of, in addition to being a recurring character in that series and appearing in others from the same universe, have your own. But Gina is one of those people that she can’t keep her mouth shut. Especially if it comes to releasing controversial statements. She began by criticizing on her social networks the use of the mask during the toughest time of the COVID-19 pandemic, he continued to defend donald trump accusing the democrats already Joe Biden of having won the elections committing electoral fraud and ended up doing several antisemitic comments that left her most staunch fans without arguments to defend her. In the end Disney did what was expected. Your dismissal from ‘The Mandalorian‘ was withering and his solo series was canceled before it even started. Even the agency that represented her decided to stop doing it. Today, she is completely missing and there is no budding project that is going to count on her.