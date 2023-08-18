James Gunn’s DC Universe reboot won’t be perfect. In fact, the reboot will be partial and there are 9 cast members who will remain in this world.

There Are 9 Actors Who Will Follow James Gunn Into The DC Universe, There are huge changes coming to the DCU, like a new Superman (David Korenshwaite) and a new Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan). We’ll also have the first Green Lantern, as in the case of Guy Gardner, played by Nathan Fillion. However, this reset will not be as reset as we think. And there are some actors who will stick around.

1) Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Viola Davis Not only did James Gunn return to the DC Universe Amanda Waller, but this time his character will have his own series on HBO Max. The actress has expressed her excitement at returning to this fictional universe, promising “very exciting news”. “I can’t wait to tackle this series,” expressed the star upon the confirmation of her solo project. Viola Davis has previously appeared as Amanda Waller in three projects: Suicide Squad, Peacemaker and Black Adam.

2) Sean Gunn as Weasel, James Gunn’s brother

Just like they did in The Suicide Squad, James Gunn’s brother, sean gunn, will play two different roles in Creature Commandos, an animated series from the new DC Universe. return as sean gunn chauffeur and will also voice GI Robot, a military android who kills Nazis. He’s already played a dual role at Marvel Studios for years, acting as Rocket’s stand-in while also playing Kraglin. So, this initiative is not at all great for him.

3) John Cena as Peacemaker in the DC Universe

According to James Gunn, peacemaker will return to the DC Universe sometime after Superman: Legacy, a project the filmmakers are currently focused on leading up to a July 11, 2025 premiere. Peacemaker Season 2 is likely to tie in with Waller’s new series. john cena He debuted as this comic book character in The Suicide Squad (2021). And the first season of his spin-off series on HBO Max was successful with the audience.

4) Steve Agee as John Economos

steve edge debuted as john economicos in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, but became a much more prominent character in Peacemaker. She is scheduled to return to the DC Universe in both Creature Commandos and the live-action spin-off of Amada Waller. Nothing has been confirmed about her involvement in the second season of Peacemaker, but everything indicates that the ARGUS agent will be present. He’s a character with a lot of potential and great development.

5) Xolo Maridueña to continue as Blue Beetle alongside James Gunn

however the film blue beetle Opens at a strange time within the DC Universe, between two universes and regimes, the character has come to stay. James Gunn said that Jaime Reyes xolo mariduena “The first character of the new DCU.” However, this isn’t the first DCU film. That would be Superman: Legacy in 2025. Does this mean that Blue Beetle 2 will definitely happen in the DCU? No, but it does hint that Blue Beetle will be one of many superheroes already present in the universe.

6) Jason Momoa will remain in the DC Universe

instead of going away completely jason momoa After Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, it looks like James Gunn’s DC Universe may have other plans for the actor. Rumor has it that Jason Momoa may be playing Lobo, an alien bounty hunter who is an enemy of Superman, in the new reboot.

The rumor was first hinted at in the past year, when Jason Momoa himself posted a cryptic message on Instagram about “big news with Warner Bros.” In addition, Peter Safran, James Gunn’s partner in the new DC Universe, hinted that Jason Momoa may have a future in said Universe. “No decision has been made, but he will not be playing two characters.”

7) Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

He never held back when talking about James Gunn Harley Quinn and of margot robbie, the actress who portrays her. The head of the DC Universe reboot admitted ahead of The Suicide Squad premiere that Harley Quinn is her favorite character in the comics. On the other hand, he has also publicly acknowledged that Margot Robbie is the Hollywood star with whom he has worked best in his entire life. Keeping in mind that both sides want to stay… white and in the bottle!

8) Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, James Gunn’s wife

If we take into account that the characters of Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad will have an impact on the second season of John Cena’s series and the Amanda Waller spin-off, and add the fact that jennifer holland James Gunn’s wife is… it’s more than obvious Emily Harcourt This will continue in the DC Universe. Without a doubt, he is a character whose potential reaches unimaginable heights. We’ve already seen him make a surprise appearance in Black Adam. And we still have a long way to go with that.

9) Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in the DC Universe reboot

There’s been a lot of talk about continuity over the past few weeks girl gadot As wonder woman Inside James Gunn’s New DC Universe. In an interview given a few months back, before the Hollywood actors’ strike began, the Israeli actress revealed that the Warner Bros. Pictures reboot will feature Wonder Woman 3. In fact, he said he spoke to the presidents of the DCU and was glad she was still the princess of Themyscira. So, although it is still not very clear whether it will materialize, it seems that there is interest from both parties.

and you, from which character Zack Snyder’s Old DC Universe Would you like them to be in the James Gunn reboot soon? Or are you of the opinion that the reboot should be complete and none of the past characters should appear in the new series and movies? Leave a comment and we’ll read you!