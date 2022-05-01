Peripherals are one of the most important components of our computer, without them we could not have any interaction with it. Today we will show you the 9 best gaming wheels for PC with which you can play the most popular driving or aviation games like a true professional.

Is left over very little for the arrival of the new delivery of the popular driving simulator, Formula 1 2022will arrive on July 1st on many platforms and one of them will be the PC, because with these flyers you can be prepared to be the fastest in each sector.

In case you don’t like F1, there are many driving or aviation games available for PC, such as: Truck Simulator, Microsoft Flight Simulator, the Need for Speed ​​saga or Forza Horizon. All these games can be played with a steering wheel. Let’s see the best.

Speedlink Drift OZ

If you’ve never used a PC controller before and are thinking of doing so, but don’t want to make a big investment, the Speedlink Drift OZ. It is one of the best options to get started in this “world”. This steering wheel is compatible with almost all driving games with which you can feel the speed.

Have 12 programmable buttonshis turning angle is 180º and you can switch between analog and digital mode. It also has acceleration and brake pedals to make the feeling much more realistic. An ideal gaming steering wheel to start.

Buy: Speedlink Drift OZ €59.99 (Amazon)

Speedlink Trailblazer

We bring another steering wheel of the brand speed linkin this case the model Trailblazer which, in addition to being compatible with PC, is also compatible with PS3, PS4, Xbox series SX-One consoles.

The Speedlink Trailblazer features 180º turning angleIn addition, you can adjust the turning sensitivity depending on the types of games you play. It has 7 suction cups at its base for a great hold. Also includes pedals and gear lever.

Buy: Speedlink Trailblazer €79.04 (Amazon)

Subsonic Superdrive GS750

We bring a somewhat more advanced steering wheel than the previous ones. East GS750 super drive of the Subsonic brand has several very attractive settings, such as its two possible positions for play. You can use it on a flat surface or also on your legs thanks to the adapted gaps.

It has a double vibration motor and a 270º turning angleyou can adjust the sensitivity of the same in 3 different types. It is programmable and compatible with the vast majority of current driving games.

Buy: Subsonic Superdrive GS750 €109.31 (Amazon)

Hori RWA

Hori is an expert brand in the manufacture of peripherals for consoles, but this gaming steering wheel can also be used on PC for our games. The Hori RWA It has the perfect size to feel a real steering wheel in our hands. It is fully customizable.

Your angle of turn is 180º and it has the possibility of adjusting the dead zone of the steering wheel. Thanks to the touch sense technology you will be able to notice every bump or detail of the pitch through vibrations. This steering wheel is already somewhat more advanced than the previous ones.

Buy: Hori RWA €99.99 (Amazon)

Logitech G Saitek Pro Flight

This will be the only flyer or I send that we will bring you to play games of aviation simulation like the popular Microsoft Flight Simulator. Logitech is an expert in creating the best peripherals and it shows with flyers like this one.

The steering wheel Saitek Pro Flight Yoke It has a range of accessories with which you can simulate a real flight deck, since you can add up to 10 accessories to become a great pilot.

Buy: Logitech G Saitek Pro Flight Yoke €142.79 (Amazon)

PXN-V9

We now move on to much more professional and therefore somewhat more expensive gaming wheels, but if you are looking for a perfect driving sensation, these are the best. The first is the PXN-V9 A multiplatform steering wheel that offers us great things.

Count with one 270º turning anglebut with a single button we can change it up to 900º. Includes 3 pedals and gear lever. It has feedback and vibration for a much more realistic feel.

Buy: PXN V9 €179.99 (Amazon)

Logitech G923 TrueForce

This Logitech gaming wheel is a great option if you want to raise the level of experience and realism. Logitech has created the G923 TrueForce with great delicacy. This flywheel has 3 pedals and double clutch function. The steering wheel is covered in genuine leather.

Also has, led lights, rev indicator and TrueForce technology, feedback for a perfect driving sensation, since you will notice all the elements of the road. You can program all its buttons thanks to the Logitech G Hub software.

Buy: Logitech G923 TrueForce €321 (Amazon)

Thrustmaster T300RS GT

Thrustmaster is also well known for its manufacture of PC and console peripherals. This gaming wheel has a robust and real construction. It has a double strap system for durability and realistic feel.

Count with one brushless motor with 25 watts that will achieve realistic and responsive force feedback. It includes 3 pedals and it has the official Gran Turismo license, which makes it ideal if you have a console, if it’s for PC you can also use it.

Buy: Thrustmaster T300RS GT €368.88 (Amazon)

Thrustmaster T-GTII

If what you are looking for is to compete professionally or create a complete simulation space, we bring you the Thrustmaster T-GTIIa professional gaming wheel with a 40 watt brushless motor and with 25 programmable buttons.

It also has a push button and 4 rotary selectors. Thanks to the double strap system you can have long fluid gaming sessions and, in addition, you will not have dead zones, so you will get total driving sensitivity.

Buy: Thrustmaster T-GT II €607.98 (Amazon)

This is our selection with the 9 best gaming wheels for PC with which you can be the king of the court in all your games. Now if you can seriously prepare to release all your adrenaline on the track with the minimum effort and the least smoke.

