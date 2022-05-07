9 best Xiaomi phones to play【 2022 】

There are many Xiaomi mobiles that serve you to play thanks to its advanced technical characteristics and these are smartphones that you already know, so let’s see in a list the best options that we find in the Xiaomi manufacturer’s catalog, where we have several.

What you will find here are almost all high-end devices, the most suitable for running even the most demanding games, although Xiaomi owns the BlackShark range with mobile terminals specially created to play with extras that others do not have.

Some of them will appear on this list, apart from some high-end device from Xiaomi itself. Many have high prices, a parameter that you should also take into account when buying, although the characteristics are the most you should pay attention to.

black shark 4

A good game-specific option is the black shark 4. It offers a 6.67-inch screen with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz, which goes up to 720 Hz in touch frequency, a very important detail in games.

The maximum brightness is 1,300 nits. For the rest, the mobile has a Snapdragon 870 chip, the Adreno 650, up to 256 GB of space, up to 12 GB of RAM, triple rear camera, 4,500 mAh battery with 120 W fast charge, 5G, 4G connectivity; WiFi 6, NFC, Bluetooth, etc.

It has liquid cooling and even some small gaming-specific buttons on the right side. The mobile is priced at €369 for the 8 GB/128 GB version, if you want something more advanced you already have to pay almost €600, $429 in the United States.

Blackshark 4 Pro

The Blackshark 4 Pro It is a more advanced version than the previous one, with some noticeable changes. Although it offers the same screen (6.67-inch AMOLED up to 144 Hz and 1,300 nits of brightness), the main difference lies in the processor, here we have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

The GPU is an Adreno 660. We have up to a maximum of 12 GB of LPDDR5 type RAM and up to 256 GB of internal UFS 3.1 space. It offers a triple camera with 64 + 8 + 5 MP sensors and the same 4,500 mAh battery and 120 W fast charge. Connectivity is the same too.

There is no lack of liquid cooling or physical buttons especially suitable for games. Of course, being a more advanced mobile, the price is higher, you can get it for €579 on Amazon and for $579 on Amazon in the United States.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The most advanced technology is found in the Xiaomi 12 Pro , the most powerful mobile in the catalogue, perfect for playing games and executing demanding tasks. It has a 6.73-inch 120 Hz screen with a resolution of 3,300 x 1,440 pixels, as well as Gorilla Glass protection.

The processor is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal space. It is equipped with a 50 MP triple camera system and a 4,600 mAh battery with fast charging (120 W), reverse and wireless charging technologies. Also, it has Harman Kardon speakers.

It has full connectivity and its price right now is €999.99 on Amazon.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Another phone you should consider is the Xiaomi 11T Pro . It has a 6.67-inch screen with FullHD + resolution at 120 Hz, although it reaches 480 Hz in touch frequency. Its processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and it equips the Adreno 666 GPU.

It is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and a maximum of 256 GB of internal space. It has a main camera with triple sensor, it has 5G, WiFi, NFC, infrared sensor, 5,000 mAh battery with 120 W fast charge, Harman Kardon speakers, etc.

You can get it at PcComponentes for only €549.18, at Amazon in the US it can be yours for $489.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE

Another very good option with great quality/price is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE , which has a gaming processor, specifically the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. The most attractive thing about this mobile is that you won’t have to spend a lot of money to enjoy a great terminal.

To that chip we add the presence of up to 8 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of storage and a main camera with 3 sensors. Its battery is 4,250 mAh and has a fast charge of 33 W, while its screen is 6.55 inches with FHD + resolution and offers 90 Hz.

There is no lack of WiFi, 5G, NFC and others. It is now priced at €259.99 on Amazon on sale and $285 on Amazon US.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro It can also be a good alternative as a mobile to play thanks to its Snapdragon 732G processor along with up to 8 GB of RAM and internal storage that can reach 128 GB with UFS 2.2 technology.

The gaming experience is completed with a 66.7-inch FullHD + SuperAMOLED screen at 120 Hz and with HDR10 technology. It has a quad camera, 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charge, WiFi, Bluetooth, etc. The fingerprint reader and IP53 certification are not missing.

Its price is €265 at PcComponentes, while it is $255 at Amazon in the United States.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11s

If you are looking for something cheap for games, you have the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11s . In this case, it is committed to a gaming-oriented MediaTek Helio G96 processor along with 6 GB of RAM and an internal space of 128 GB that you can expand up to 1 TB using microSD cards.

We have a main camera with 4 sensors, 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge at 33 W, 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, NFC, WiFi, 4G, infrared sensor, IP53 certification, etc. .

The price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is only €217, for this price do not expect great performance in demanding games. On Amazon in the United States it costs $325.57.

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

Probably the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC It is one of the most attractive mid-range phones for its price and specifications, although for games you can expect a solvent experience for most games, even some of the most powerful ones.

You should know about its hardware that it equips a 6.67-inch screen with FUllHD + resolution at 120 Hz, something that you will notice a lot in games. Its processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, it has 6 GB of RAM and an internal space of up to 128 GB.

It has a main camera with 4 sensors, a 5,160 mAh battery with fast charge at 33 W, Android with MIUI 12, WiFi, NFC, stereo speakers, etc. In PcComponentes you get it for €364.99 in its top version, in Amazon USA you have it for $274.99.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

You can also take into account the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G like Xiaomi mobile to play. It has a 90 Hz screen with FullHD + resolution of 6.55 inches in size. Inside we have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G processor together with the Adreno 642.

It has 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, triple main camera, 4,250 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge, Android 11 with MIUI 12, WiFi, Bluetooth, 5G, NFC, etc. It is possible to buy it on Amazon for a price of €339.90, $299.50 in the United States.

