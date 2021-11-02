“9 billion from the US, we work with Congress” – Corriere.it

from Online editing

The announcement of the American president. Waiting for the leaders document

The US government has pledged to work with Congress to allocate up to $ 9 billion until 2030 to conserve and restore forests, as part of the plan against deforestation announced at COP26.

Speaking in Glasgow, President Joe Biden explained that his administration has already surpassed this year’s difficult target of 20 million hectares of reforestation, recalling that he signed an executive order in his first week at the White House with the aim of preserving 30% of all US land and waters by 2030.

At the conclusion of the summit in Glasgow, a leaders’ document will be approved. According to rumors, it will contain a joint commitment to stop deforestation by 2030. The commitment includes a investment of approximately 19.2 billion dollars between public and private funds. According to the British press, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hail the agreement as a “fundamental agreement to protect and restore the forests of the Earth”. The countries that sign the document are 105, including Brazil, China, Russia, Canada, the USA, and of course the United Kingdom and Italy, and host 85% of the world’s forests in their territories. Johnson will announce the deal at an event that will also be attended by Joe Biden, Prince Charles and the President of Indonesia, Joko Wikodo.

The British premier Boris Johnson called the deforestation agreement central to the overall goal of limiting the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement. “Climate change and biodiversity are two sides of the same coin,” he stressed. “We cannot address the devastating loss of habitats and species without addressing climate change and we cannot address climate change without protecting our natural environment. and respect the rights of indigenous peoples, ”he added

The session hosting the heads of state and government closes today in Glasgow. From tomorrow space for negotiators, with the aim of drafting an ambitious final document before the final event, set for Friday 12 November.