9 characters who pushed the stars to radically change their lives

For better or for worse, every actor has a role that changed their life. But it doesn’t always mean a change from a professional point of view, as it could be to get the part in a film that could launch an uncertain career or, on the contrary, wreck a promising one. Sometimes, in fact, feature films manage to mark the star protagonists more deeply, in their inner dimension, leading them to discover sides of themselves or of the world that until that moment they had ignored. In many cases, for example, there are roles that help actors to approach previously unknown issues, perhaps pushing them to embrace causes previously considered distant from their world and to dedicate themselves to charity activities. But it also happened that, thanks to interpretations of a certain type, the stars were able to regain faith or trust in themselves and have learned from their characters to live in a more introspective way. Or even, that they have gone so far as to go completely crazy. In other words, in short, we are talking about roles that have somehow changed their daily life. From the experiences of Angelina Jolie And Jim Carrey, to those of Brie Larson And Don Cheadle, in today’s gallery discover the 9 actors radically transformed by one role.

