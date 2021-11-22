9 days of unmissable discounts

9 days of galactic offers: here is the new Ryanair proposal that launches the Cyber ​​Week from Monday 22 until Monday 29 November, the so-called “Cyber ​​Moday” with the addition of Friday 3 December.

Also this year, therefore, on the occasion of the two “hottest” days in November, Black Friday (Friday 26) and, precisely, Cyber ​​Moday, the low cost airline does not miss the opportunity and offers a electrifying initiative that leads to discovering on the official website, day after day, unmissable offers which will be made available gradually in a crescendo of anticipation and curiosity for the next holiday destination.

Every day at midnight a series of unique offers will be unlocked and, in order not to miss a single one, the advice is to add a short reminder regarding the Cyber ​​Week, among the unmissable offers of the Black Friday of travel, to your Google Calendar: in this way, you will be the first to access the exciting offers designed for those who want to disconnect from the daily routine and enjoy a regenerating holiday.

To give some examples of the really low prices offered by the company, from Milan Bergamo it is possible to fly to Lanzarote just 7.99 euros (one way), a splendid Canary Island famous for its always warm climate, exciting volcanic landscapes, dream beaches and transparent waters.

A perfect destination for those who love the sun and the sea all year round, practice diving and experience excursions in the wildest nature among palm trees, caves, natural parks watched over by volcanoes and immense cactus plantations.

From Bologna it is possible to reach Vienna with one-way ticket a 9.99 euros.

The Austrian capital has its own indisputable charm and knows how to win over visitors thanks to its enchanting historic buildings, museum complexes, flower gardens, elegant cafes, trendy clubs and the Danube Island.

Baroque churches, aristocratic residences, the splendor of the imperial period and the beauty of the Art Nouveau style today combine with a modern and trendy atmosphere: a destination for all tastes.

Finally, from Naples airport with 9.99 euros one way you can find out Wroclaw, a pretty Polish city on the Eder river, known for its Market Square where the Gothic Town Hall with the large astronomical clock and elegant residences overlook, and where a remarkable modern fountain stands out.

It is one of the most beautiful and oldest cities in Poland, as well as an ideal destination for low cost holidays.