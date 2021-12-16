9 dead, among them the producer Flow La Movie, his wife and son

Tragedy in Santo Domingo, where a tourist area crashed to the ground just 16 minutes after take-off: no survivors, two crew members and 7 passengers who were headed for Florida were killed. Among the victims, the famous music producer Flow La Movie, his wife and son.

Tragedy a Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic, where a small tourist plane of theHelidosa Aviation Group, after attempting an emergency landing, he crashed to the ground killing nine people. These are two crew members and 7 passengers, including two children and Puerto Rican music producer Jose A. Hernandez, better known as Flow The Movie, which was located together with the wife and al son, they also died. The aircraft, according to what emerged, crashed on the runway of the Las Americas airport in Santo Domingo.

The flight was bound for Florida, a Orlando specifically, from La Isabela International Airport in the Dominican Republic when it made the emergency landing and crashed just 15 minutes after takeoff, according to Flightradar 24. “This accident causes us great pain and pain. We ask you to join in solidarity to support the affected families, who are going through this difficult time together with us”, reads a release from the Helidosa Aviation Group. The causes crash or emergency landing. However, Helidosa has made it known that it will collaborate with the authorities to try to reconstruct what happened.

The death of the famous Puerto Rican producer elicited messages of condolence and commemoration from numerous Latin artists, including the superstar J Balvin and the famous pop singer Ricardo Montaner. Together with the 38-year-old producer, his wife also died following the accident Jiménez García and their baby.

