9 foods that boost memory and make you smarter

The functioning of the brain is important for the performance of many activities, both work and academic. In the most recent study from the Harvard School, experts indicate that some nutrients help increase concentration, improve cognitive functioning, memory and mood.

Experts have pointed out the need to maintain a balanced diet rich in all food groups, since the brain needs different substances to stay in good condition. For this reason, the Harvard School revealed several foods that are necessary for the functioning of the brain, described below:

Green Tea

Thanks to the fact that it contains caffeine, this product improves the activity of the central nervous system, stimulating the release of serotonin and thus improving mood and general well-being; however, it should be consumed in moderation.

Coffee

Helps prevent tissue damage from free radicals to which the body is exposed every day, contains trigonelline, which activates antioxidants that protect the blood vessels of the brain and increases serotonin and acetylcholine, which stimulates the brain and stabilizes the blood-brain barrier, which prevents the entry of bacteria.

Cinnamon

Thanks to components such as essential oils, the brain is favored by having better blood circulation. Nutrition and Pharmacy indicates that one of the specific benefits that cinnamon offers to the brain is that it directly influences one of its proteins, which is associated with mitigating the effects of Alzheimer’s, although more research is required in this regard.

Oatmeal

According to a health article published by the Technological University of Mexico, UNITEC, the glucose in some foods helps the brain receive more vitality; both proteins and lipids, as well as carbohydrates help keep it active and these elements are also found in several foods that can be consumed daily, among them is oatmeal.

green leafy vegetables

In a study published in the journal Neurology, “People ages 58 to 99 who eat a half heaping cup of cooked green leafy vegetables, or a heaping cup of raw vegetables like lettuce each day, have less cognitive decline —equivalent to 11 years younger— than those who almost do not consume green leafy vegetables”, in words collected AArp.

Eggs

This food contains choline, essential for the normal functioning of all cells, including those that are necessary for metabolism, brain function, the nervous system, memory and the transport of nutrients in the body. Choline also helps prevent birth defects, as well as helping to promote brain and memory development in young children.

Fish

It is a food rich in omega 3 and omega 6. This substance will help improve learning capacity, improving the speed in the connection between neurons. Phosphorus is one of the great benefits of fish. According to Neural, phosphorus, omega 3 and omega 6 help prevent cognitive decline and combat neurodegenerative diseases.

Other good foods for the body

A balanced and healthy diet should have proteins, fats, carbohydrates and all the nutrients that the body needs. However, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the exact composition of a varied, balanced and healthy diet will be determined by the characteristics of each person (age, sex, lifestyle habits and degree of physical activity), the cultural context, the food available locally and eating habits.

In addition, the organization points out that a healthy diet helps care for people from malnutrition in all its forms, as well as non-communicable diseases, These include diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer.

That is why the Ministry of Health made some recommendations on healthy foods and others to be healthy.

– Make preparations including vegetables and fruits such as pineapple, papaya, melon, watermelon, spinach, lettuce, broccoli, celery, among others.

– Innovate in the preparations, consume native and local foods of the region, try different foods, such as yams, feijoa, açaí, camu camu, copoazú, corozo, cape gooseberries, guava, among others, since they provide many nutrients.

– Choose low-fat dairy products, lean meat and lean poultry in limited quantities.

– Use fresh and natural foods in the preparations, and avoid processed and ultra-processed foods, such as artificial sauces and condiments, sausages, soft drinks and packaged foods.