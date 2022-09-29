9 foods that if you consume them in excess, put your heart health at risk

The cardiovascular diseases They are related to problems that directly affect the heart and blood vessels. These types of conditions regularly occur when fat and cholesterol accumulate in the arteries. In accordance with MedlinePlusIf an artery becomes blocked, a heart attack or stroke is very likely. Have a bad nutrition It can increase the chances of cardiovascular disease and obesity.

to have one good health It is necessary to consider moderating the intake of certain foods, measuring portions, combining a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, maintaining physical activity, but it is also necessary to know which foods to avoid or reduce their consumption, since some of them of ingest of excessive form can damage heart health. Here we share nine foods that you should regulate your consumption to take care of the health of your heart.

1.- Margarine. It is a product that contains trans fat, As well as saturated fats, their excessive consumption increases blood cholesterol levels and the risk of heart disease. To substitute it, it is recommended to use real butter.

2.- Red meats. Avoid some cuts of meat that contain too much fat and although on many occasions this is the part that is most liked, it is advisable to avoid it, since the Saturated fats of meats are added to the arterial walls which can reduce blood flow, consequently the heart is overloaded. According to some research from MedlinePlus magazinedaily consumption of red meat is linked to increased levels of a chemical that causes heart disease.

3.- Sausages. Ente group are sausages, bacon, ham, pepperoni, bologna, etc. these meats contain a high sodium content.

4.- Refined flours. This can be a serious blow to those who enjoy delicious bread on cold days. Refined flours are found in pasta, bread, cookies, pizzas, desserts, etc. Excessive consumption of these products also raise blood glucose levels, in addition to causing weight gain that in the long term can cause type 2 diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular disease.

5.- Fried foods. Are Saturated fats that consuming them frequently can promote cardiovascular health. Excessive consumption is also linked to an increased risk of hypertension and type 2 diabetes. You can opt for baked or grilled foods.

Sausages such as sausages, ham, contain a high sodium content Photo: Pixabay / Illustrative

6.- Treats. For lovers of candies and sweets this is a call to attend to the consumption of sweets, although it may seem obvious, sweets contain a large amount of sugars that harm the body.

7.- Salt. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended reducing salt intake to less than 5 grams per day in adults, this helps reduce blood pressure and the risk of cardiovascular disease.

8.- Dairy. Especially salty cheeses contain a high sodium content. It is recommended to consume fresh cheese that also contains less fat, for milk or yogurt avoid those that have added sugar.

9.- Sugary drinks. Regularly this type of drinks contain large amount of sugar, In this group are soft drinks, packaged juices and energy drinks, the latter containing an extra load of caffeine that could affect the health of your heart.