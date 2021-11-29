Tech

9 free December games revealed!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee28 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Amazon Prime Gaming free December games Twitch Prime Need For Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack

The 9 games that will be given as a gift with Amazon Prime Gaming have been revealed, the service that allows all those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime and Twitch Prime to be able to redeem many games for free. Just like November, December is also a month full of numerous titles, which embrace everyone’s tastes. We find in fact Need For Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered, Football Manager 2021, Tales of Monkey Island And Spellcaster University.

Here are all the titles given as a gift:

  • Need For Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered
  • Frostpunk
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • Football Manager 2021
  • Morkredd
  • Spellcaster University
  • Youtubers Life
  • Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
  • Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack

In addition to the games given as gifts, they were also revealed Exclusive DLC and add-on content for Prime customers. Amazon Prime Gaming and Electronic Arts have in fact guaranteed numerous free contents from now on. At the moment we find content regarding Apex Legends and Battlefield 2042, in addition to the aforementioned Need For Speed, but it is reasonable to expect much more for the future.

Banner-channel-Telegram-Gametime-Offers-Tech

In any case, what do you think? Tell us in the comments as always. In the meantime, remember that the relationship between EA and Amazon is in the spotlight due to some very tempting statements. Amazon Studios has in fact confirmed that it intends to make a sci-fi TV series centered around the Mass Effect saga.

Source: Prime Gaming


Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee28 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

when does the beta start? Date and time of the Network Test, how to participate

3 weeks ago

TV Academy: what HDMI 2.1 is and what it is really for

7 days ago

Pokémon from the past: what Hisui’s forgotten forms might be like

4 weeks ago

superheroes and comics of all kinds at the Rho fair

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button