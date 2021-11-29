9 free December games revealed!

The 9 games that will be given as a gift with Amazon Prime Gaming have been revealed, the service that allows all those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime and Twitch Prime to be able to redeem many games for free. Just like November, December is also a month full of numerous titles, which embrace everyone’s tastes. We find in fact Need For Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered, Football Manager 2021, Tales of Monkey Island And Spellcaster University.

Here are all the titles given as a gift:

Need For Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered

Frostpunk

Journey to the Savage Planet

Football Manager 2021

Morkredd

Spellcaster University

Youtubers Life

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack

In addition to the games given as gifts, they were also revealed Exclusive DLC and add-on content for Prime customers. Amazon Prime Gaming and Electronic Arts have in fact guaranteed numerous free contents from now on. At the moment we find content regarding Apex Legends and Battlefield 2042, in addition to the aforementioned Need For Speed, but it is reasonable to expect much more for the future.

In any case, what do you think? Tell us in the comments as always. In the meantime, remember that the relationship between EA and Amazon is in the spotlight due to some very tempting statements. Amazon Studios has in fact confirmed that it intends to make a sci-fi TV series centered around the Mass Effect saga.

Source: Prime Gaming