9 Lesser-Known Comic Book Heroes Who Are Getting Movies Coming Soon

Comic book lovers celebrate, as it has been announced that some movies starring not-so-popular superheroes are in development.

superhero movies have become very popular in recent years. This has become the perfect opportunity to bring many of the most interesting characters from comics to the big screen or streaming industry.

However, when it comes to superheroes, many people they only think about the most popularleaving aside others that, despite not being as well known, are just as or even more interesting.

Fortunately, this is the best time for superheroes, as the development of movies and series starring these characters that are not so well known. Next, we will tell you what these are and what is known so far.

Find out which are the 9 little-known superheroes who will have their movie coming soon

As we mentioned before, when it comes to superheroes, most people who they are not part of the comics reading community They usually think of characters like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, among others. However, this universe is incredibly vast.

Fortunately, the decision has been made to bring to the cinema the stories of some not so well-known charactersas was the case with Shazam! in the DCEU Y Guardians of the Galaxy in the MCU. These deliveries were successful, so future films of other characters are already being worked on.

Hourman

To begin with, we must mention one of the founding members of the DC Justice League. Rex Tyler, better known as Hourmanis a man who managed to invent a kind of drug that grants him all kinds of superpowersbut with a duration of only one hour after consuming it.

Later, his son, Rick Tyler, is the one who assumes the role of Hourman. It should be noted that this character has made cameos in TV series such as DC Legends of Tomorrow and DC Stargirl. However, everything seems to indicate that soon he will star in his own movie. Many details are still unknown, but this film is in production by DC Films and Warner Bros..

madam web

It is time to talk about Madame Web, which She is a psychic type mutant.. The powers of this woman consist of telepathy, the possibility of astral travel and clairvoyance. Usually in the comics, she is usually depicted as an elderly woman who is not capable of fighting evil, but instead plays a guiding roleusually for other heroes.

However, for the luck of the lovers of this Marvel character, the company sony pictures is working on a film adaptation of Madame Web. Also, her age will be changed for the film, making her younger so we can see all that he is capable of.

It is also known that the actress dakota johnson will be in charge of playing Madame Web in this new film. Furthermore, it was revealed that sydney sweeneyactress known mainly for her role in the series euphoriawill be part of the cast, although his character is unknown.

Jackpot

This Marvel heroine has made a few appearances in the Spider-Man comics. It’s known that Two women have come to use this costume and namebeing Sara Ehret the first.

During her pregnancy, Sara was exposed to a virus, which gave him superhuman strength. It’s also interesting to know that, for a time, Peter Parker thought that this heroine was actually Mary Jane.

Still not much information about this movie has been revealedonly that it is in the development phase for sony pictures and the writer will be Mark Guggenheim.

Spider-Woman

Comic book lovers and readers know that Spider-Woman, whose real name is Jessica Drewis the best friend of Captain Marvel and one of the oldest members of The Avengers.

This girl took part in genetic experiments that, as a result, granted him spider-like powers.

It remains to wait for more details to be revealed about this film, but rumors tell us what Olivia Wilde will be in charge of directing the film. However, this is just speculation.

blue beetle

Also known as the “Blue beetle”. It is a teenage hero of Mexican originwhose real name is Jamie Reyes.

This young man found a space beetle, which stuck to his back and gave him extremely powerful armor. Currently, there aren’t many hispanic heroes in comicsso the fact that it will have its own movie is very good news.

It is known that Jamie Reyes, blue beetlewill be played by the actor Xolo Mariduenawho participated in the series cobra kai. It is also known that George Lopez will be part of the cast. And, as for the release date, it is scheduled for next year through the HBO Max platform.

Zatanna

It’s time to talk about one of DC’s most intriguing and mysterious female characters, who is also a very powerful mage. Usually she is known for her ability to manipulate other people and she is a member of the Justice League Dark. We mean Zatanna.

At the moment, it is known that emerald fennell will be in charge of writing the film Warner Bros. Also, there is already rumors that this film will be dark and scary, focusing on the character of Zatanna. But there is no more information, at the moment.

However, this film is good news, as it is likely that, later on, more characters from the Justice League Dark or even the whole group.

Not going

Richard Rider is the sole survivor of the Nova Corps.then this group was deleted. However, the last Nova decided to continue fighting evil alone. This hero has many interesting powers.

In the MCU, we’ve been told that Thanos destroyed the Nova Corps.so it can be said that the foundations of this character have already been established.

It is unknown if the adaptation of this character will be in movie format or from an exclusive Disney+ series. What is known is that the writer of moon knight is in charge of writing this new story, but no further details have been revealed.

Silk

The real name of this character is Cindy Moon. This girl was bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker and gave her the powers we already know. But, in addition to this, she also provided him with a sort of connection to Spider-Man and both had a somewhat complicated relationship.

Silk’s character has not been shown in MCU movies or series, so she is only known by lovers of Marvel comics. Nevertheless, if you have a good eye and pay attention to detailsyou will know that Cindy Moon had her short cameo in Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The Wonder Twins

The Wonder Twins are alien siblings who first appeared in the 1970sin the series of “Super Friends Hour”. They eventually became part of the ranks of DC Comics.

It is known that there is a film in development starring the Wonder Twins, in which actors KJ Apa and Isabel May They will be in charge of interpreting the duo.

A peculiarity of these heroes is that they can only use their powers when they hold their hands and shout the phrase: “Powers of the Wonder Twins, activate!!”. In this way, the brother, Zan, can transform into water and the sister, Jayna, take the form of any animal.

