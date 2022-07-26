9 Marvel series that would confirm in the next D23

Disney’s upcoming D23 convention is going to be very important. In it, up to 9 Marvel Studios series could be confirmed.

After submitting the two next phases of the MCU during the san diego comic con 2022now the fans of Marvel Studios looking forward to the celebration of the D23. This is the exclusive convention of the House of the Mousewhere they will confirm all the plans related to Disney+. Everything indicates that it is going to be a real bombshell, since many projects have been reserved for that celebration. However, we still don’t know for sure what they are going to announce. There is only rumour.

Under cover of those rumours, they have come to light 9 Marvel series that could be confirmed at D23. In this post we are going to review all the titles that have mentioned these speculations. We insist that there is no real certainty to believe in all this. However, it is worth highlighting in the conversation.

1- Hawkeye (Season 2)

The second season of Hawk Eye is one of the 9 series of Marvel Studios that they could confirm in the next edition D23 of Disney. The success of the presentation Kate BishopHailee Steinfeld He has proven to be a very interesting character. She already has the audience won. Now it is only necessary to continue expanding his legacy and building his own mythology in the face of young avengers.

2- Moon Knight (Season 2)

The same thing happens with Hawk Eye should happen with moon knight. the character of oscar isaac, Marc Specter, won over the masses with a first season full of madness and Egyptian mythology. His destination is the most “street” division of the study. But, for that, she has to advance on her individual path.

3- Runaways

After having his own television series outside of Marvel Studios, it seems that Runaways could find its space in the MCU. the animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year has confirmed that Nico Minoruprotagonist of RunawaysIt will be part of your story. Perhaps it is in another universe within the multiversal spectrum. However, we could be in for a pleasant surprise at the upcoming D23.

4- Valkyrie

A series of Valkyrie on Disney+? Everything can be possible. the character of Tessa Thompson did not carry as much weight as expected Thor: Love and Thunder. However, it is still the King of Asgard. And for that, he is one of the most powerful and respected heroes in the MCU. He would give a lot of play among the fans.

5- America Chavez

After being presented in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessfans already know what the true potential of America Chavez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, we are talking about the key to the multiverse. If they confirm a television series at D23, don’t be surprised. América Chávez must expand the mythology of her in the MCU. It is a compelling and narrative need, especially after the revelation that we will have Avengers: Secret Wars in 2025.

6- Wolverines

The sale of Fox by Disney opened the door to X Men. There are rumors that we will not see them until the future Phase 7 due to contractual reasons. However, fans are desperate for them to start confirming projects. And one of the most requested in social networks is that of a series of Wolverines In solitary. I wish Kevin Feig listen again to the bases, because… This would be a bombshell!

7- Agents of Atlas

Agents of Atlas It would be one of Marvel Studios’ biggest surprises at D23. Almost no one has mentioned this franchise, but it would be one of those ambitious proposals of the style Guardians of the Galaxy. In other words, you have a lot to gain and very little to lose. A success, of course.

8- Inhumans

Probably the deepest thorn in the history of the MCU. Ike Perlmutter he wanted to wage war on Kevin Feige alone and gave us the Inhumans series. A disappointing TV show, which flopped in the first round. However, that thorn could be undone with the confirmation of a new project under the shared universe. War with mutants would be precious. And we’ve already had Black Lightning in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Who knows?

9- Hercules: Journey Into Mystery

After his presentation in the post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunderit seems that Marvel Studios has big plans for the character of Hercules. In social networks, a solo story has been rumored, titled Hercules: Journey Into Mystery. A tribute to the comic series. We don’t know if D23 will be his big surprise appearance. Be that as it may, it is clear that they intend to use it soon.