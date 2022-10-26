9 minute workout routine to get rid of sagging thighs

It can also appear due to flaccidity in the epidermal tissue and is easier to treat, because with some routines the situation is reversed. Of course, you should know that this process of skin elasticity and its recovery is an arduous process.

One of the ways to toughen your legs and thighs is by doing squats. Lean your back against the wall, and go up and down bending your knees. You can also do lunges with weights in your hands. The indicated are four series of 12 repetitions each.

Getty Images Woman strengthening legs and buttocks

To help eliminate that “sagging skin”, we bring you a 9-minute exercise routine. Click here to see it.

bonus tips

In the portal mejorconsalud.com we find other tips to have better results.

-Do not follow drastic slimming diets because they make the fat that is attached to the skin disappear.

-Avoid extreme sun exposure.

-Say NO to cigarettes.

-In your healthy diet avoid bad fats and eat more fiber.

-Follow an aerobic exercise routine at least three times a week for 60 minutes each.

-Perform swimming, athletics, cycling at least twice a week.

-Drink lots of water.