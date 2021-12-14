9 other games coming, all available on December 16 – Nerd4.life

Xbox Game Pass has not yet received its official update from Microsoft, which should arrive in the next few hours, but in the meantime news are emerging on well 9 games which will all be added together on December 16, 2021, also waiting to know any subsequent releases.

Among the new games arriving in the catalog we find in particular Mortal Kombat 11, the new The Gunk coming out on Xbox Game Pass on day one and Firewatch, but let’s see the complete list: