9 other games coming, all available on December 16 – Nerd4.life
Xbox Game Pass has not yet received its official update from Microsoft, which should arrive in the next few hours, but in the meantime news are emerging on well 9 games which will all be added together on December 16, 2021, also waiting to know any subsequent releases.
Among the new games arriving in the catalog we find in particular Mortal Kombat 11, the new The Gunk coming out on Xbox Game Pass on day one and Firewatch, but let’s see the complete list:
- Lake (Cloud, Xbox and PC) – December 16
- Firewatch (Cloud, Xbox and PC) -16 December
- Broken Age (Cloud, Xbox and PC) – December 16th
- Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Xbox and PC) – December 16th
- Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Xbox and PC) – December 16th
- The Gunk (Cloud, Xbox and PC) – December 16th
- Race with Ryan (Cloud, Xbox and PC) – December 16th
- Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Xbox and PC) – December 16
- Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Xbox and PC) – December 16th
However, a certain enlargement of the target for some of the games, with Ben 10 Power Trip, Race With Ryan and PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay that are clearly aimed at the younger ones, in contrast to titles like Mortal Kombat 11 that definitely go in another direction.
In any case, if these are really all scheduled for December 16, there is likely to be room for further updates to the catalog during the month, so we await official communications from Microsoft.