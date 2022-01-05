9 out of 50 are Italians. New ranking

The international wine rankings have certified what everyone in Italy already knew: our local bottles are among the best in the world. To reiterate it once again the new ranking “The 50 Best Wines of 2021 ″, drawn up at the end of 2021 by the popular ‘Vinepair’ portal: as many as 9 wines out of the 50 best in the world are, in fact, “made in Italy”.

The 50 Best Wines of 2021 by Vinepair: Italian wines in the ranking

Among the 9 Italian wines present in “The 50 Best Wines of 2021” by ‘Vinepair’, the one that is highest (even on the podium!) Is the Barbaresco Montefico 2016 by Carlo Giacosa, surpassed only by the Californian East Ridge Pinot Noir 2018 by Hirsch Vineyards (which costs, however, exactly double). In Top 10 we find, then, another local label: it is the Falanghina del Sannio 2019 by Feudi di San Gregorio, in eighth position.

In eleventh position stands another great name of the Langhe, Cavallotto, with the Langhe Nebbiolo Bricco Boschis 2018, which precedes the first of a trio of Tuscan wines, namely the Chianti Riserva Castelrotto 2015 by Giacomo Mori. The Tuscan triptych is completed by Chianti Classico Great Selection Docg 2016 Vigna del Sorbo di Fontodi, in the twenty-seventh position, and the Solengo Toscana Igt 2018 from Argiano, one position further back.

In the twenty-ninth place we still speak (or, better, drink) Italian, with the Dolcetto d’Alba 2019 by Massolino. There is also room for a bit of Sardinia in the ‘The 50 Best Wines of 2021’ by ‘Vinepair’: the Cannonau di Sardegna Costera 2019 by Argiolas he conquered the thirty-fourth position. The last Italian wine awarded is a Lambrusco, more precisely the Lambrusco Frizzante Emilia Igt Montelocco Nv by Venturi Baldini, at the forty-sixth position.

The 50 Best Wines of 2021 by Vinepair: the complete ranking