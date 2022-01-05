9 out of 50 are Italians. New ranking
The international wine rankings have certified what everyone in Italy already knew: our local bottles are among the best in the world. To reiterate it once again the new ranking “The 50 Best Wines of 2021 ″, drawn up at the end of 2021 by the popular ‘Vinepair’ portal: as many as 9 wines out of the 50 best in the world are, in fact, “made in Italy”.
The 50 Best Wines of 2021 by Vinepair: Italian wines in the ranking
Among the 9 Italian wines present in “The 50 Best Wines of 2021” by ‘Vinepair’, the one that is highest (even on the podium!) Is the Barbaresco Montefico 2016 by Carlo Giacosa, surpassed only by the Californian East Ridge Pinot Noir 2018 by Hirsch Vineyards (which costs, however, exactly double). In Top 10 we find, then, another local label: it is the Falanghina del Sannio 2019 by Feudi di San Gregorio, in eighth position.
In eleventh position stands another great name of the Langhe, Cavallotto, with the Langhe Nebbiolo Bricco Boschis 2018, which precedes the first of a trio of Tuscan wines, namely the Chianti Riserva Castelrotto 2015 by Giacomo Mori. The Tuscan triptych is completed by Chianti Classico Great Selection Docg 2016 Vigna del Sorbo di Fontodi, in the twenty-seventh position, and the Solengo Toscana Igt 2018 from Argiano, one position further back.
In the twenty-ninth place we still speak (or, better, drink) Italian, with the Dolcetto d’Alba 2019 by Massolino. There is also room for a bit of Sardinia in the ‘The 50 Best Wines of 2021’ by ‘Vinepair’: the Cannonau di Sardegna Costera 2019 by Argiolas he conquered the thirty-fourth position. The last Italian wine awarded is a Lambrusco, more precisely the Lambrusco Frizzante Emilia Igt Montelocco Nv by Venturi Baldini, at the forty-sixth position.
The 50 Best Wines of 2021 by Vinepair: the complete ranking
- 1. HIRSCH VINEYARDS EAST RIDGE PINOT NOIR 2018 ($ 92)
- 2. CARLO GIACOSA BARBARESCO ‘MONTEFICO’ 2016 ($ 46)
- 3. ANSELMO MENDES ‘TEMPO’ 2015 ($ 63)
- 4. DOMAINE SAINT GAYAN GIGONDAS 2016 ($ 30)
- 5. CHALONE VINEYARD SUMMER GROWN PINOT NOIR 2019 ($ 30)
- 6. TEUTONIC WINE COMPANY PINOT GRIS 2018 ($ 30)
- 7. CLENDENEN FAMILY VINEYARDS ‘THE PIP’ NEBBIOLO 2017 ($ 26)
- 8. FEUDI DI SAN GREGORIO FALANGHINA DEL SANNIO 2019 ($ 19)
- 9. LOUIS M. MARTINI HOWELL MOUNTAIN CABERNET SAUVIGNON 2017 ($ 150)
- 10. CAMINS 2 DREAMS ZOTOVICH VINEYARD SYRAH 2018 ($ 46)
- 11. CAVALLOTTO BRICCO BOSCHIS LANGHE NEBBIOLO 2018 ($ 32)
- 12. GIACOMO MORI PALAZZONE CHIANTI RESERVE CASTELROTTO 2016 ($ 22)
- 13. LA PARDE DE HAUT-BAILLY PESSAC-LÉOGNAN 2010 ($ 41)
- 14. TRUMPET FAMILY WINES GAP’S CROWN VINEYARD CHARDONNAY 2018 ($ 65)
- 15. DOGWOOD & THISTLE MERLOT 2019 ($ 46)
- 16. MARY TAYLOR ‘PASCAL BIOTTEAU’ ANJOU BLANC 2020 ($ 16)
- 17. CHARLES HEIDSIECK BLANC DE BLANC NV ($ 94)
- 18. VINEYARDS ROSÉ OF PINOT NOIR 2020 BALLET ($ 20)
- 19. BODEGAS NAIA-VINA SILA ‘NAIA’ 2020 ($ 15)
- 20. HALCYON WINES CABERNET FRANC 2019 ($ 25)
- 21. DOM MARIA BRAZILIAN SPARKLING ROSÉ 2019 ($ 40)
- 22. D’ARENBERG THE HERMIT CRAB VIOGNIER MARSANNE 2018 ($ 16)
- 23. DR. KONSTANTIN FRANK DID YOU KNOW 2019 ($ 32)
- 24. DECIBEL WINES CROWNTHORPE VINEYARD SAUVIGNON BLANC 2020 ($ 18)
- 25. SOMLÓI VÁNDOR NAGY-SOMLÓI HÁRSLEVELŰ 2019 ($ 24)
- 26. INMAN FAMILY WHOLE BUNCHA LOVE 2020 ($ 45)
- 27. FONTODI ‘VIGNA DEL SORBO’ CHIANTI CLASSICO GRAN SELEZIONE DOCG 2016 ($ 100)
- 28. ARGIANO SOLENGO TOSCANA IGT 2018 ($ 78)
- 29. MASSOLINO DOLCETTO D’ALBA 2019 ($ 20)
- 30. EHLERS ESTATE 1886 CABERNET SAUVIGNON 2018 ($ 140)
- 31. FOX RUN VINEYARDS CABERNET FRANC 2018 ($ 22)
- 32. CL BUTAUD DESERT WILLOW VINEYARD MOURVEDRE 2019 ($ 35)
- 33. LONG MEADOW RANCH PINOT GRIS 2018 ($ 35)
- 34. ARGIOLAS CELLAR COSTERA CANNONAU DI SARDINIA 2019 ($ 15)
- 35. GUNDLACH-BUNDSCHU SUMMER VINEYARD CHARDONNAY 2019 ($ 25)
- 36. PIERRE SPARR CRÉMANT D’ALSACE BRUT ROSÉ NV ($ 19)
- 37. VOX VINETI NEBBIOLO 2018 ($ 30)
- 38. LOVELEE PINOT NOIR 2019 ($ 47)
- 39. PINOT NOIR SCRIBE 2018 ($ 42)
- 40. GIANT STEPS WINERY CHARDONNAY 2020 ($ 29)
- 41. MY FAVORITE NEIGHBOR CABERNET SAUVIGNON 2019 ($ 55)
- 42. DAVID HILL SUMMER ‘FIRST PICK’ RIESLING 2019 ($ 24)
- 43. CHAPEL DOWN CLASSIC BRUT NV ($ 43)
- 44. VIVANTERRE ‘MSM’ 2020 ($ 36)
- 45. KITÁ SPE’Y CAMP 4 VINEYARD 2016 ($ 39)
- 46. VENTURINI BALDINI ‘MONTELOCCO’ LAMBRUSCO SPARKLING EMILIA IGT NV ($ 17)
- 47. ALBERT BICHOT ‘SECRET DE FAMILLE’ BOURGOGNE CÔTE D’OR CHARDONNAY 2017 ($ 24)
- 48. MAS DE DAUMAS GASSAC ‘FRIZANT’ ROSÉ MOUSSEUX 2019 ($ 24)
- 49. WENZLAU VINEYARD ‘THE DRAWING BOARD’ SUMMER PINOT NOIR 2017 ($ 30)
- 50. ALPHA ESTATE HEDGEHOG VINEYARD ROSÉ 2020 ($ 21).